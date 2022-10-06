High school roundup: Willard, RedHawks sweep four straight MWC volleyball match

Brooklyn Willard had 30 assists, 15 digs, six kills and four aces Wednesday as South Albany swept its four straight Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball match in a win at Dallas.

Set scores were 25-23, 25-19, 26-24.

Sami Scott added 16 digs and nine kills; Karsen Angel 11 digs and seven kills; Maddie Angel 11 digs; and Taylor Donaldson and Lizzy Floro 10 kills each for the RedHawks.

South (9-4, 7-3) plays in the Bend Clearwater Classic on Saturday.

Monroe 3, Oakridge 0

Bella Gamache had 18 kills and 13 digs in the Dragons’ Valley Coast Conference road win.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-15, 25-23.

Sarah Thompson contributed 15 digs and 11 assists, Lainie Bateman 21 assists and Josie Essner 12 kills for Monroe.

The Dragons (17-4, 11-0) play Thursday at Toledo.

Cross-country

The Corvallis girls swept the top five spots for a perfect score in a five-team Mid-Willamette Conference meet at Crystal Lake Sports Park.

Kate Middleton (19 minutes, 59.5 seconds), Avery Nason (20:08) and Lucia Williams (20:09) were the Spartans’ top three finishers on the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course.

Hannah Dempsey was seventh (22:14) for runner-up South Albany.

South’s Zander Campbell (16:21) and Matthew Resnik (16:28) went 1-2 in the boys race as the RedHawks edged Corvallis by a point, 35-36.

Cole Fiegener was fourth (16:56) and Miles Betts fifth (17:34) for the Spartans.

Raiders sweep

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake won the boys race in 16:38 and Trinity Reistad (21:33) was fourth on the girls side as the Raiders swept the team titles on their home course against four other Mid-Willamette teams.

CV’s Daniel Marshall and Ian Baker (both in 17:24), were fourth and fifth, respectively, in the boys race. Sophie Minot (sixth, 22:09) was next for the Raiders in the girls race.

West Albany, fourth in both races, was led by Owen Roberts (11th, 19:02) on the boys side and Bethany Doggett (second, 21:20) on the girls.

Lebanon was led by Peter Mhoon-Coatney (21st, 19:52) in the boys race and Jocilynn Durgeloh (10th, 23:55) in the girls race. The Warriors’ girls team was fifth and the boys team incomplete.

Lions at the beach

Oliver Gorman was 26th (26:15) in the boys race and Flor Ruiz-Jimenez 15th (32:41) to lead Jefferson at The Bigfoot Classic in Rockaway Beach.

The Lions fielded incomplete teams.

Boys soccer scores: Sisters 5, Crosshill Christian/Jefferson 0; La Pine 2, East Linn Christian 1; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 2, Pleasant Hill 1; Central Linn 9, Elmira 1

Girls soccer score: Central Linn 3, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 0

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.