High school roundup: West Albany wrestlers third at Lebanon tournament

Derrek Sossie won the 152-pound title to lead seven total top-four placers for West Albany as the Bulldogs placed third at the 19-team Burton 5 Enterprises Invitational wrestling tournament at Lebanon.

Sossie won three of his five matches by fall.

Also for the Bulldogs, Owen Hoyt (106) and Jarron Huebner (138) were second; David Cumpiano (106), Bricen Frazzini (113) and Evan Lathrop (285) third; and Blake Linton (126) fourth.

Glencoe won the tournament with 216 points, one point better than St. Helens and five ahead of West Albany.

Lebanon was sixth, led by champion Darius Freeman (145), who also won three of five matches with a pin.

John Cartwright (126) was third and Skyler Halsey (152) fourth for the Warriors.

Gavin Hale (145) was third and Muzamil Zaman (126) fifth for 15th-place Corvallis.

Central Linn (2A/1A) went 2-1 with wins against North Lake (54-10) and Elgin (40-36) and a loss to Kennedy (48-36).

Wyatt Tigner (147/154) pinned all three of his opponents, Jacob Beauchamp (162/172) had two pins and another win and Case Schulte (115) two pins for the Cobras.

Oregon Classic results

Sweet Home went 3-0 in pool play duals Friday in the 4A division on the first day of the two-day Oregon Classic tournament in Redmond.

The Huskies defeated Mazama (75-6), Ontario (72-10) and North Marion (84-0). Sweet Home recorded pins in all 14 weight classes against North Marion.

Daniel Goodwin (147), Ashton Swanson (162/172) and Ethan Spencer (184/197) all recorded three pins and Dillan Davis (108), Jacob Landtroop (134), Luke Rosa (140), Trenton Smith (154) and Colton Bennett (222) each had two pins.

Harrisburg (3A) was 3-0 with wins against Sutherlin (69-9), Dayton (76-6) and Warrenton (63-12).

Bryce Chilgren (184/197) had three pins; Luke Cheek (115), PJ Machacek (122), Abe Noll (140/147), Nephi Heakin (147/154) and Parker Hughes (184/197) two pins; Justin Hoyt (140/147) one pin and another win and Devin Martin (172) two wins.

Scio (3A) was 2-1 with wins against Sisters (60-17) and Glide (48-30) and a loss to Burns (60-18). Russell Dickerman (140) got two pins for the Loggers.

Philomath (4A) went 1-2 with a win against Marshfield (49-27) and losses to La Grande (63-10) and Estacada (53-30).

River Sandstrom (108), Caleb Blackburn (122) and Riley Barrett (134) each had two pins and Porter Compton (128) a pin and another win for the Warriors.

Monroe (2A/1A) was 0-3 with losses to Colton (48-30), Illinois Valley (54-16) and Crane (48-23).

Trevin Truesdell (134) two pins and another win, Tobin Payne (184) two pins and Tanner Dilworth (115) a pin and another win for the Dragons.

In the girls tournament, Sweet Home went 3-0 in pool play with wins against Cleveland (48-12), La Grande (42-18) and McNary (42-18).

Kendra Jamison (107), Kelsie Rush (112), Bailey Chafin (132/137), Kaylene Zajic (147), Alyssa Peterson (172) all had three pins and Zoey Erevia (127/132) two pins for the Huskies.

Harrisburg was 0-3 with losses to Thurston (54-6), Scappoose (42-18) and Grant Union (45-12). Gracie Williams (107) and Hannah Henderson (157) both had two pins for the Eagles.

Boys basketball scores: Philomath 72, Madras 27; Crook County 64, Sweet Home 32; Sheridan 67, Scio 52; Dayton 60, Jefferson 33; Harrisburg 50, Sisters 38

Girls basketball scores: Philomath 53, Madras 42; Crook County 51, Sweet Home 28; Dayton 53, Jefferson 48; Harrisburg 60, Sisters 40; Santiam Christian 52, Oregon Episcopal 12

