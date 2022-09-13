High school roundup: West Albany ties Central Catholic in boys soccer

West Albany High boys soccer got a goal in the 60th minute on a Julian Romero goal off a Johnathan Fiscal assist Monday to tie Central Catholic 1-1 at Delta Park in Portland.

“We scored first in the second half but couldn't hold the lead and CC scored on an ugly goal in the last 10 minutes,” Bulldogs coach Kevin Branigan said. “It was an incredibly hard-fought game by the guys and I'm extremely proud of every one of them. We, of course, thought we should have won, but that's a very good team and a solid result for us.”

West (2-0-1) plays Wednesday at Gresham.

Girls soccer score: Central Linn 5, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 0

Volleyball score: Crescent Valley 3, Dallas 0

Cross-country

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake won the boys race while Philomath was the team champion at Saturday’s Saxon Invitational at Bush’s Pasture Park in Salem.

Blake finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 15 minutes, 38.67 seconds. CV’s Ian Baker (17:15) and Daniel Marshall (17:17) were 15th and 17th, respectively.

Mateo Candanoza led Philomath in third (16.08), followed by teammates Ben Hernandez in sixth (16:15) and Brody Bushnell in 12th (17:09).

West Albany’s Koda Fredricks (55th, 19:16) was his team’s top finisher in the 16-team meet. The Bulldogs were 12th.

CV’s Emily Wisniewski won the girls race in 17:59, leading the Raiders’ 1-3-4-5 finish to a team title.

Philomath, led by Adele Beckstead’s second-place finish (19:58), was runner-up in the team standings. The Warriors’ Ana Candanoza was seventh (20:14) and Ingrid Hellesto eighth (20:24).

Following Wisniewski were teammates Sasha Kelly (third, 20:08), Lillian Weiss (fourth, 20:09) and Ella Rosling (20:11).

West Albany’s Bethany Doggett was 13th (21:05). The Bulldogs didn’t field a complete team.

East Linn’s Lalonde seventh

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde was seventh in Saturday’s Ash Creek XC Festival girls race on the Western Oregon University campus in Monmouth.

Lalonde finished in 19:15 to help her team to 14th in a 47-team meet filled with 6A and 5A schools.

South Albany’s Hannah Dempsey was 70th (23:14). The RedHawks didn’t field a complete team. Santiam Christian’s Brinley Beam was 102nd (25:01). The Eagles were 16th.

Santiam Christian’s Benjamin Bourne was 15th in the boys race 16:08 to lead the Eagles to 15th in the team standings. Mathew Resnik led South Albany in 29th (16.37) and the RedHawks took 14th.

