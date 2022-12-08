 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school roundup: West Albany sweeps girls wrestling duals

  • 0
Print

West Albany swept a pair of girls wrestling duals Wednesday at McNary High School in Keizer.

Ariana Martinez (115/120 pounds), Nadia Edmiston (125) and Maci Pearson (145) all pinned both of their opponents for the Bulldogs, who defeated Hillsboro 48-36 and McNary 54-28.

Marlee Putney (110), Taylor Lumpkin (115), Aubrey Murphy (155) and Hannah Gonzales (170) each got one pin.

Boys basketball scores: Scio 63, Rainier 58

Girls basketball score: Rainier 46, Scio 39

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News