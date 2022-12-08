High school roundup: West Albany sweeps girls wrestling duals

West Albany swept a pair of girls wrestling duals Wednesday at McNary High School in Keizer.
Ariana Martinez (115/120 pounds), Nadia Edmiston (125) and Maci Pearson (145) all pinned both of their opponents for the Bulldogs, who defeated Hillsboro 48-36 and McNary 54-28.
Marlee Putney (110), Taylor Lumpkin (115), Aubrey Murphy (155) and Hannah Gonzales (170) each got one pin.
Boys basketball scores: Scio 63, Rainier 58
Girls basketball score: Rainier 46, Scio 39
