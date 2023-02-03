Brysen Kachel scored 29 points and the West Albany boys handed third-ranked Woodburn its first Mid-Willamette Conference loss Thursday night with a 63-57 overtime home win.

Kachel, a junior forward, was 17 of 17 on free throws. West was 26 of 30 at the line overall, including 9 of 10 in the fourth quarter and 8 of 10 in the extra period.

West’s Jackson Strandy added 12 points with two 3-pointers and Jeff Hunt seven points.

Liam Slattum had 19 points for Woodburn (13-4, 10-1), which won the first meeting between the two teams, 76-53 on Jan. 2 in Woodburn.

West (11-7, 8-3), which broke a tie with Central to move into sole possession of second place in the conference, plays Tuesday at Lebanon.

More boys basketball scores: Cascade 50, Philomath 49; Stayton 70, Sweet Home 26; Sisters 43, Harrisburg 34; East Linn Christian 63, Reedsport 40; Central Linn 50, Oakland 35; Alsea 80, Eddyville Charter 41

Girls basketball scores: Cascade 34, Philomath 23; Stayton 51, Sweet Home 21; Sisters 34, Harrisburg 33; East Linn Christian 49, Reedsport 15; Central Linn 40, Oakland 21

Wrestling

Tanner Dilworth (113 pounds), Malakai Cobb (126) and Tobin Payne (182) had pins in Monroe/Triangle Lake’s 18-0 win against Lowell at Oakland.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.