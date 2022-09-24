High school roundup: West Albany High shuts out Ashland in boys soccer

West Albany High defeated visiting Ashland 2-0 on Saturday afternoon in a nonconference boys soccer match.

The Bulldogs scored their first goal on a penalty kick by Henry Catlin in the 17th minute. Devin LaCasse-Tran added a second goal in the 66th minute on an assist from Marques Pavon.

"We played well, the boys fought hard and played together. We need to polish some things up, but overall that was a solid performance," said West Albany coach Kevin Branigan.

West Albany (4-1-1) will begin Mid-Willamette Conference play on Thursday at Woodburn.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.