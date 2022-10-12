High school roundup: West Albany gets past Silverton in boys soccer

Henry Catlin scored in the 27th minute and Jonah Lasselle in the 57th as West Albany defeated visiting Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game.

Lasselle’s goal, which gave the Bulldogs’ a 2-0 lead, came off a Jonathon Fiscal assist. Silverton scored late in the second half but West held on for the win.

“We did a lot of things well, but still have a lot of room to improve. Overall, a good night for us,” West coach Kevin Branigan said.

Ranked sixth in the latest 5A coaches poll, the Bulldogs (6-2-1, 2-1) play Thursday at Central in Independence.

Crescent Valley 3, Lebanon 0

Everett Christensen and Alex Westberry both had a goal and an assist in the Raiders’ Mid-Willamette home win.

Christensen and Westberry assisted each other on CV’s first two goals. Angel Cuevas got the Raiders’ third tally on what Eric Merten described as “a great pass” to complete the scoring.

Goalkeeper Kai Hoogersteeger recorded a shutout.

Next Tuesday, CV (6-4, 2-2) is at Central and Lebanon (2-8-1, 1-4) hosts McKay.

Other boys soccer scores: Corvallis 6, Central 1; Philomath 2, Cascade 0; Stayton 12, Sweet Home 0

Volleyball

Ella Smith had eight kills in Corvallis’ three-set Mid-Willamette Conference home loss to Silverton.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-23, 15-13.

Alexa Schnell had 11 assists, eight digs and five kills and Orianna Campbell eight digs and four kills for the Spartans, who celebrated seniors Phoebe Appah, Macy Swensen, Campbell and Smith. Smith is a four-year varsity player.

Other volleyball scores: Crescent Valley 3, Dallas 2; Philomath 3, Newport 0; Cascade 3, Sweet Home 0; Santiam Christian 3, Amity 0; Scio 3, Taft 0; Toledo 3, East Linn Christian 0; Monroe 3, Central Linn 0; Eddyville Charter 3, Alsea 0

Girls soccer scores: Crescent Valley 8, Lebanon 0; Corvallis 5, Central 0; Philomath 5, Cascade 1; Sweet Home 2, Stayton 0; Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 5, Elmira 0

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.