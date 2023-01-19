High school roundup: West Albany defeats Silverton in boys swimming

Conner Dickerson, Jace Huskey and Kyle Milburn all won two individual events and competed on two winning relays to lead the West Albany boys swimming team to a 110-60 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet win against Silverton.

Dickerson was first in the 50-yard freestyle (22.71) and 100 freestyle (50.13), Huskey won the 200 freestyle (2:04.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.14) and Milburn was first in the 200 individual medley (2:12.33) and 100 butterfly (59.36) and

All three had legs on the first-place 200 medley relay (1:48.36) and 400 freestyle relay (3:36.41).

The Bulldogs also got wins from Jake Ly in the 500 freestyle (5:42.93) and Tyson Ames in the 100 backstroke (1:02.84).

In the girls dual, West’s Avery Romey won the 50 freestyle (27.21) and 100 breaststroke (1:23.01) and also competed on the winning 200 freestyle (1:51.82) and 400 freestyle (4:10.67) relays.

Teammate Bethany Lalley won the 200 freestyle (2:03.44) and was also on both first-place relays. Alice Whiteside was also on both relays.

Wrestling

Landon Carver (120 pounds), Darius Freeman (145), Zechariah Halsey (152), Josiah Wynn (160), Clayton Eilers (170), Jackson Williams (182) and Isaac Jordan (220) all won by pin to help Lebanon to a 47-25 Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet win against McKay.

Seth Wynn (132) and Devon Keene (138) also got wins for the Warriors.

West Albany 62, Corvallis 16

Jarron Huebner (138), Henry Samoylich (160) and Joe Wagner (220) were winners by fall for the Bulldogs in the conference win. West’s Bricen Frazzini (120) and Derrek Sossie (152) also won their matches.

Corvallis’ Muzamil Zaman (126) pinned his opponent and teammate Anders Johnson (132) also got a win.

South Albany 42, Central 34

South’s Zander Campbell (113), Saren Duran (126), Chet Shumaker (132), Robbie Johnston (152), Efren Ybarra (220) all pinned their opponents in the Mid-Willamette victory.

Dallas 54, Crescent Valley 24

Daschle Lamer (195) and Ben Hartman (285) won by fall to lead the Raiders in the Mid-Willamette Conference defeat.

CV’s Everest Sutton (113), DJ Gillett (145) and Jayden Cobb (220) also got wins.

Sweet Home 65, Siuslaw 12

Jayce Miller (126), Jacob Sieminski (138), Daniel Goodwin (144), Trenton Smith (150), Ashton Swanson (157) and Ethan Spencer (175) got pins for the Huskies in the win.

Teammate Kaden Zajic (165) was also a winner.

Lowell 36, Central Linn 30

Aaron Rico (138), Cole Johnson (160) and Jacob Beauchamp (170) got pins in the Cobras’ dual meet loss.

Boys basketball scores: La Pine 40, Harrisburg 37; Dayton 88, Scio 31; East Linn Christian 54, Monroe 30; Central Linn 64, Toledo 41

Girls basketball scores: Harrisburg 42, La Pine 37; Scio 44, Dayton 40; Santiam Christian 64, Jefferson 44; East Linn Christian 37, Monroe/Alsea 32; Central Linn 51, Toledo 24

