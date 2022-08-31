High school roundup: West Albany boys soccer opens with win

Neil Morse and Ian Lloyd scored goals Tuesday as West Albany High got its boys soccer season started with a 2-1 win against visiting Springfield.
Morse found the net in the 15th minute off an assist from Jonathon Fiscal, while Lloyd scored in the 75th on a pass from Henry Catlin to make it 2-0. Springfield got its goal in the 79th minute.
The Bulldogs host Bend in another nonleague game Sept. 6.
Other boys soccer score: Portland Adventist 5, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 1
Girls soccer scores: Corvallis 8, Reynolds 0; Liberty 8, South Albany 1; South Salem 8, Lebanon 0; Springfield 3, West Albany 0
Volleyball scores: Corvallis 3, Springfield 1; Sweet Home 3, Junction City 0; Harrisburg 3, Sutherlin 0; Gervais 3, Jefferson 0; Scio 3, Monroe 2; Scio 3, Santiam 0; Monroe 3, Santiam 1; Alsea 3, McKenzie 0
REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.