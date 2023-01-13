High school roundup: West Albany boys get past Silverton, extend win streak to three

Brysen Kachel had 22 points and West Albany won its third straight game Thursday with a 53-39 home victory against Silverton in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game.

Owen Hopkins added seven points and Cam Cyrus and Austin Simmons six points apiece for the Bulldogs.

West (7-5, 4-1) hosts South Albany on Monday.

Other boys basketball scores: Dallas 62, South Albany 61; Central 59, Corvallis 52; Crescent Valley 49, Lebanon 41; East Linn Christian 89, Oakridge 21; Central Linn 55, Monroe 43; Alsea 60, McKenzie 19

Girls basketball

Gabby Bland scored 14 points and Nicole Huang 11 in Crescent Valley’s 48-39 Mid-Willamette home win against Lebanon.

Haley Bland chipped in seven points for the top-ranked Raiders. Hallie Jo Miller had 10 points and Bailey Donohue eight for Lebanon.

Both teams are on the road Monday, CV (9-3, 5-0) at Central and Lebanon (5-6, 1-4) at McKay.

Other girls basketball scores: Corvallis 47, Central 43; Silverton 45, West Albany 43; East Linn Christian 53, Oakridge 48 (OT); Central Linn 56, Monroe/Alsea 51

Wrestling

Devin Martin (170) and Hunter Langham (285) pinned both their opponents as Harrisburg split a pair of matches at the Mike Shinkle Duals at Crook County in Prineville.

Teammate Bryce Chilgren (182) also had two wins.

The Eagles defeated Estacada 41-39 and lost to Crook County 36-33.

