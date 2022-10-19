High school roundup: West Albany boys blank South Albany

West Albany scored twice in each half Tuesday to defeat visiting South Albany 4-0 in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys soccer game.

Jonathon Fiscal and Ian Lloyd each had one goal and one assist. Jonah Lasselle and Devin LaCasse-Tran also scored, while Juan Zaragoza-Perez and Henry Catlin both had an assist.

“The boys played so well tonight, I loved watching that performance,” West coach Kevin Branigan said. “They wanted to win that game for all the right reasons and they earned it. Great performance by everyone.”

Thursday, West (8-2-1, 4-1) plays at Corvallis and South (2-5-3, 0-4-1) hosts Woodburn.

Crescent Valley 4, Central 0

Angel Cuevas and Jax Giri both scored twice in the Raiders’ road win in Independence.

Kian Mueller, Dylan Mitchell and Reese Christensen each had an assist for CV, which led 2-0 at halftime.

The Raiders (7-4, 3-2) hosts Silverton on Thursday.

Other boys soccer scores: McKay 7, Lebanon 0; Philomath 0, North Marion 0; Newport 8, Sweet Home 0

Volleyball

Brooklyn Willard had 23 assists, 11 digs and 10 kills in South Albany’s three-set sweep at Lebanon in a Mid-Willamette Conference match

Set scores were 25-16, 25-21, 25-10.

Karsen Angel added 10 digs, Sami Scott seven kills and five digs and Taylor Donaldson seven kills and four aces for the RedHawks.

Lebanon’s statistics were not reported.

Thursday, South (13-5, 8-4) is home against Central and Lebanon (1-14, 1-11) hosts Crescent Valley.

Other volleyball scores: Corvallis 3, Woodburn 1; West Albany 3, McKay 1; Philomath 3, Sweet Home 1; Harrisburg 3, Elmira 0

Girls soccer scores: Crescent Valley 7, Central 2; West Albany 2, South Albany 1; Corvallis 2, Silverton 0; Philomath 1, North Marion 0; Newport 8, Sweet Home 0

