JR Vasquez had 12 of his game-high 18 points after halftime to lead South Albany to a 69-46 win at McKay in a Mid-Willamette Conference boys basketball game in Salem.
Gavin Bennett added 14 points with four 3-pointers and Isaiah Sim also had 14 points for the RedHawks.
The RedHawks led by two at halftime but outscored the Scots 40-19 after the break.
“We played a great second half defensively. Much better ball pressure and much better keeping our hands to ourselves and not fouling,” South coach Tim Matuszak said. “I thought JR and Isaiah gave us a great spark offensively. They had half of our points in the second half. We were really lazy with the ball in the first half and didn’t have the energy we typically do. I’m not sure why that was, but we’ll need everybody’s best going forward if we want to try and crack the top four and get a playoff spot.”
South (8-9, 5-7) hosts Silverton on Friday.
Santiam Christian 65, Jefferson 42
Benjamin Bourne led the victorious Eagles with 26 points, 18 rebounds and eight blocks in the PacWest Conference home win.
Jacob Yenchik added 18 points, eight rebounds and six assists, Caden Trimmer eight points and Camden Carley seven points for 10th-ranked Santiam Christian.
Jefferson’s statistics were not reported.
Both teams are on the road Thursday, with SC (16-7, 9-1) at Amity and Jefferson (4-17, 2-8) at Taft in Lincoln City.
Other boys basketball scores: Woodburn 67, Corvallis 53; Crescent Valley 50, Dallas 35; Dayton 87, Scio 32; La Pine 51, Harrisburg 45
Girls basketball
Gabby Bland’s 22 points led Crescent Valley to a 52-24 Mid-Willamette home win against Dallas.
Molly Campbell added 11 points and Charlotte Patel seven for the third-ranked Raiders.
CV (14-5, 10-2) hosts Woodburn on Friday.
More girls basketball scores: South Albany 59, McKay 31; Corvallis 63, Woodburn 43; Dayton 45, Scio 38; Santiam Christian 54, Jefferson 32; Harrisburg 59, La Pine 22
