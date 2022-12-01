High school roundup: Sweet Home wrestling starts season 4-0 at Weisbrodt Invitational

Sweet Home had 26 pins Wednesday on its way to a 4-0 record at the season-opening Weisbrodt Invitational wrestling tournament at Lebanon High School.

Kyle Sieminski (120 pounds) and Kaden Zajic (170) led the way with four pins for the Huskies. Tytus Hardee (113) and Jayce Miller (126) both had three pins, and Ethan Spencer (182) added two pins and another win.

Sweet Home defeated Corvallis (75-3), Dallas (40-37), Tigard (72-6) and West Albany (46-28).

The tournament is named after Dick Weisbrodt, a former Lebanon wrestling coach and National Wrestling Hall of Fame member.

Lebanon was 3-1 with wins against Stayton (58-9), Tigard (60-14) and Woodburn (70-12) and a loss to Dallas (58-12).

Landon Carver (120) and Skyler Halsey (152) each had three pins and Anton South (285) two pins and another win for the Warriors.

West Albany went 2-2 with wins versus Corvallis (60-18) and Tigard (66-18) and losses to Cascade (41-37) and Sweet Home.

Bricen Frazzini had two pins and another win; David Cumpiano (113), Noah Barr (145) and Joe Wagner (220) pinned two opponents; and Derrek Sossie one pin and two other wins for the Bulldogs.

South Albany was 2-2 with wins against Stayton (45-24) and Woodburn (60-29) and losses to Cascade (66-6) and Dallas (69-9).

Zander Campbell (113/120) had three pins and Hunter Gould (285) two pins for the RedHawks.

Corvallis was 1-3 with a win against Stayton (40-18) and losses to Cascade (70-12), Sweet Home and West Albany.

Daunte Kost (120) had two pins and Gavin Hale (152) three wins for the Spartans.

Boys basketball scores: Sweet Home 33, Elmira 31; Harrisburg 37, Monroe 34; Regis 84, Jefferson 55; Perrydale 39, Alsea 38

Girls basketball scores: Elmira 28, Sweet Home 25; Harrisburg 35, Monroe/Alsea 29; Regis 52, Jefferson 40

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.