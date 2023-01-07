High school roundup: Sweet Home wrestlers win Linn County Championships

Sweet Home claimed seven individual titles Friday to finish as the top team at the Linn County Championships wrestling tournament.

Dillan Davis (106 pounds), Tytus Hardee (113), Kyle Sieminski (120), Jayce Miller (126), Jacob Sieminski (132), Jacob Landtroop (138) and Ethan Spencer (182) were all first for the Huskies, who finished with 286.5 points, 87.5 better than runner-up Lebanon.

Sweet Home’s Trenton Smith (152), Kaden Zajic (170), Evan Jensen (182) and David Steagall (195) were each second.

Lebanon had champions in Darius Freeman (145) and Isaac Jordan (220) while Seth Wynn (132) and Josiah Wynn (160).

Harrisburg was third, led by champion Bryce Chilgren (195) and runners-up Luke Cheek (120), Isaac Talmadge (138) and Nephi Heakin (145).

West Albany was fourth with Derrek Sossie (152) and Henry Samoylich (160) in first and Owen Hoyt (106), David Cumpiano (113), Blake Linton (126) and Evan Lathrop (285) each second.

South Albany’s Zander Campbell (113) and Saren Duran (126) were third to lead the RedHawks to fifth overall.

Scio was sixth, led by third-placers Levi Forson (160) and Jackson Braa (195). Central Linn was seventh, with champion Jacob Beauchamp (170) and runner-up Malachi Hansen (220).

Swimming

Luke Bloedel won two individual events and had legs on two winning relays Friday to lead the Sweet Home boys to a 112-51 dual meet win at Lebanon.

Bloedel was first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 10.64 seconds) and 500 freestyle (5:54.26) and swam on the 200 freestyle (1:43.79) and 400 freestyle (4:07.08) relays.

Teammates Boston Borgmann (100 freestyle, 59.02) and Jacob Pearson (100 backstroke, 1:03.63) both won an individual event and helped two winning relays. Both were on the 200 medley relay (1:54.64).

Sweet Home’s Arman Marble (200 individual medley, 2:36.09) and Blake Arthur (50 freestyle, 24.55) were individual winners.

In the girls dual, Sweet Home’s Breeza Rodriguez won the 100 butterfly (1:11.95) and 100 backstroke (1:08.36) and had legs on the winning 200 medley relay (2:07.8) and 400 freestyle relay (4:14.42) to lead the Huskies to a 102-58 victory.

Teammate Kirsten Sautel won the 200 individual medley (2:21.38) and 100 breaststroke (1:14.97) and also swam on both winning relays. Peyton Markell won the 200 freestyle (2:21.9) and was also on both winning relays.

Lebanon’s Orianna Buczko won the 100 freestyle (1:01.95) and was on the Warriors’ winning 200 freestyle relay (2:01.97).

Boys basketball

Benjamin Bourne had 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in Santiam Christian’s 60-35 win at Taft in a PacWest Conference game in Lincoln City.

Jacob Yenchik added 15 points, five rebounds and three steals, Camden Carley 11 points and five assists and Blake Boshart six points and five assists.

The Eagles (8-4, 2-0) host Scio on Tuesday.

More boys basketball scores: Pleasant Hill 58, Sweet Home 56 (OT); Amity 67, Scio 18; Sheridan 62, Jefferson 53; Harrisburg 43, Elmira 38; Monroe 51, Lowell 48

Girls basketball scores: Pleasant Hill 48, Sweet Home 16; Amity 61, Scio 6; Santiam Christian 56, Taft 30; Jefferson 53, Sheridan 34; Elmira 34, Harrisburg 31; Monroe/Alsea 38, Lowell 28

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.