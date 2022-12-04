High school roundup: Sweet Home wrestlers second at Cascade tournament

Kyle Sieminski (120 pounds) and Jacob Sieminski (138) won their respective brackets to lead Sweet Home to second place at Saturday’s Perry Burlison Invitational wrestling tournament at Cascade High School in Turner.

Teammates Kaden Zajic (170) and Ethan Spencer (182) were second, Lynkin Royer (285) third and Dillan Davis (106), Tytus Hardee (113) and Trenton Smith (160) all fourth for the Huskies.

Crook County won the team title in the 21-team tournament with 219.5 points, 8.5 better than Sweet Home.

Philomath was seventh, led by Benjamin Hernandez (third, 120), Caleb Blackburn (fourth, 126) and Chase Ringwald (fourth, 132).

Seth Wynn (132) was third for Lebanon, which was 12th.

Swimming

Breeza Rodriguez and Kirsten Sautel each won two individual races and had legs on two winning relays to lead the Sweet Home girls to a win a four-way home meet.

Rodriguez won the 50-yard freestyle, (27.19) and; 100 freestyle (1:00.65) and swam on the 200 medley relay (2:05.12) and 200 freestyle relay (1:59.3). Sautel won the 100 individual medley (1:05.63) and 500 freestyle (5:49.91) and was on the 200 medley relay and 400 freestyle relay (4:17.06). Rylee Markell won the 50 breaststroke (39.62) and was on the 200 freestyle relay.

The Sweet Home boys were also first behind efforts from RJ Abbott and Blake Arthur.

Abbott won the 100 individual medley (1:02.25) and 100 freestyle (54.44) and had legs on the winning 200 freestyle relay (1:47.47) and 400 freestyle relay (4:01.5). Arthur won the 50 freestyle (24.94) and 500 freestyle (6:36.75) and was on the same relays.

Boys basketball scores: South Albany 57, Ridgeview 49; North Eugene 50, Crescent Valley 45; Philomath 59, Junction City 33; Lowell 49, Scio 42; Central Linn 64, Alsea 49; East Linn Christian 60, Open Door Christian 49

Girls basketball scores: Crescent Valley 58, Bend 36; Philomath 50, Junction City 18; Lowell 58, Scio 20; East Linn Christian 28, Santiam 14

