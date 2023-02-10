Dillan Davis (106 pounds) and Ricky Erickson (170) had pins in Sweet Home’s 42-12 wrestling dual meet league win at Cottage Grove.

Teammates Luke Rosa (138) and Jeremiah Steagall (160) also got wins for the Huskies.

Philomath wins two

River Sandstrom (106), Benjamin Hernandez (120), Porter Compton (145) and Jared Gerding (182) each had two pins as Philomath won a pair of league duals at Junction City.

Caleb Blackburn (126) also got two wins for the Warriors, who defeated Junction City 57-11 and North Eugene 65-12.

Boys basketball scores: Philomath 53, North Marion 52; Newport 54, Sweet Home 43; Amity 57, Santiam Christian 53; Jefferson 61, Taft 58; Pleasant Hill 51, Harrisburg 39; Alsea 53, Mapleton 22

Girls basketball scores: Philomath 58, North Marion 20; Newport 57, Sweet Home 26; Amity 50, Santiam Christian 47; Jefferson 43, Taft 27; Pleasant Hill 57, Harrisburg 30

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.