Bailey Chafin won the 125-pound bracket to lead Sweet Home to the team title at the 4A/3A/2A/1A girls wrestling Special District 2 meet at Cottage Grove High School.

Chafin went 4 for 4 on pins, including a 12-second fall in the quarterfinals.

Teammates Kendra Jamison (105) and Kaylene Zajic (140) were second, Alyssa Peterson (170) third and Zoey Erevia (120) fourth. Erevia won a wrestleback to hold on to fourth.

The top four placers in each weight class advance to the state tournament, Feb. 23-25 at Portland’s Veterans Memorial Coliseum.

Sweet Home finished with 168 points, eight better than runner-up La Pine. Harrisburg tied for 14th (52), Central Linn was 21st (38), Philomath 39th (16) and Scio 42nd (8).

Harrisburg’s Hannah Henderson (155) was second.

Central Linn’s Hannah Travis (235) was third. Teammate Launa Carter (125) finished fifth in her bracket but won a wrestle back to claim fourth place.

6A/5A Special District 2

Ariana Martinez and Maci Pearson both won their brackets to lead West Albany to third place at the district meet at West Albany.

Martinez (115), a defending state champion, pinned her four opponents in a combined 2:44. Pearson (135) went 5 for 5 with pins.

Also for the Bulldogs, Nadia Edmiston (120) was second, Aubrey Murphy (155) third and Taylor Lumpkin (110) fourth.

Murphy won six consolation matches to qualify for the state tournament. The top three placers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.

McKay won the tournament with 288 points. West had 154.

6A/5A Special District 3

Georgia Buehler won the 190 bracket to lead Corvallis in district meet at Thurston High School in Springfield.

Buehler pinned her two opponents in a combined 1:23. Jennifer Russell (110) was second and Syriana Bird (125) fourth for the Spartans.

The top two placers in each weight class advance to the state tournament.

Thurston won the team title with 201 points. Corvallis was fourth (55), South Albany fifth (49.5) and Lebanon 13th (17).

South Albany’s Odessa Gordon (115) was second and teammates Vanessa Alvarado (135) and Reagan Alvernaz (190) were third.

Lebanon’s Lita Haworth (120) was fourth.

Boys wrestling

Jacob Sieminski won the 132 bracket to lead Sweet Home at the prestigious Reser’s Tournament of Champions at Liberty High School in Hillsboro.

Sieminski had one pin, two major decisions and one decision in the tournament.

Also for the Huskies, Kyle Sieminski (113) was second, Tytus Hardee (106) third and Ethan Spencer (182) fourth.

Newberg won the tournament with 190 points. Sweet Home was fifth (141), Crescent Valley 10th (106) and Harrisburg tied for 20th (49).

Crescent Valley’s DJ Gillett (138) and Daschle Lamer (170) won their respective brackets.

Lamer pinned all five of his opponents in 1:19 or less. Gillett had one pin, two technical falls and a major decision. Teammate Jayden Cobb (220) was fourth.

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek (113) was fourth.

Boys basketball score: Perrydale 56, Alsea 43

Girls basketball score: Monroe/Alsea 42, Gold Beach 24

