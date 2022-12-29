High school roundup: Sweet Home fourth at Northwest Duals wrestling tournament

Sweet Home went 1-2 Thursday and finished fourth at the Northwest Duals wrestling tournament at Linn County Fair and Expo Center.

Competing in the Jordan Burroughs Bracket, the Huskies defeated Redmond 41-36 in a quarterfinal, lost 38-25 to Dallas in a semifinal and fell 38-24 to West Linn in the third-place match.

Jacob Sieminski (132 pounds) pinned all three of his opponents and Kaden Zajic (170) had two pins and another win for Sweet Home, which went 5-0 in Wednesday’s pool play. Kyle Sieminski (120) had a pin and two other wins and Trenton Smith (152/160) a pin and another win.

West Albany was fifth in the Kyle Dake Bracket after a 1-2 mark Thursday. The Bulldogs lost 41-36 to Ridgeview in a quarterfinal then defeated Forest Grove (45-24) and Sprague (44-35).

West’s Owen Hoyt (106) and Derrek Sossie (152) both had two pins and another win in the three duals.

Bricen Frazzini (120), Blake Linton (126) and Joe Wagner (220) two pins, Owen Hoyt (106) one pin and two other wins, David Cumpiano (113) a pin and another win and Noah Reese (170) two wins.

South Albany was fourth in Crab Pool #1 after going 0-3 with losses to Sherwood (54-21), Edmonds-Woodway (Wash.) (42-39) and Cleveland (45-27).

Zander Campbell (113) and Chet Shumaker (138) each had a pin and another win.

Eagles in Reno

Harrisburg’s Devin Martin (165) and Bryce Chilgren (175) each won four matches at the prestigious Sierra Nevada Classic in Reno.

Teammates Luke Cheek (113), Isaac Talmadge (132), Nephi Heakin (144) and Hunter Langham (285) all won three matches.

Cheek, Heakin, Martin and Langham each made it to the championship quarterfinals of their respective brackets.

Swimming

Sweet Home won nine individual races and all six relays to claim the team titles in a five-school home meet.

The Huskies’ boys team won five individual events, led by RJ Abbott’s double in the 100-yard freestyle (52.12 seconds) and 100 breaststroke (1:07.34). Sweet Home also got boys wins from Shayne Schuster in the 200 individual medley (2:38.25), Blake Arthur in the 100 butterfly (1:09.78) and Arman Marble in the 500 freestyle (5:42.84).

Abbott, Arthur and Schuster had legs on the winning 200 medley (2:00.62) and 400 freestyle (3:57.9) relays. Arthur was also on the first-place 200 freestyle relay (1:52.25) along with Marble, who was also on the 400 freestyle relay.

Philomath’s Carrson Hirte won the 100 backstroke (59.68) to help his team take third.

The Sweet Home girls got individual wins from Breeza Rodriguez in the 200 individual medley (2:33.13), Payton Brookfield in the 100 butterfly (1:19.03), Kirsten Sautel in the 100 backstroke (1:07.21) and Rylee Markell in the 100 breaststroke (1:23.16).

Sautel competed on the winning 200 medley (2:08.84), 200 freestyle (1:54.62) and 400 freestyle (4:26.29) relays. Daisy Lalonde and Peyton Markell were on two winning relays.

Allison Neelands won the 500 freestyle (6:37.37) for fourth-place Philomath.

Girls basketball

Maya Rowland had 25 points and Gemma Rowland 12 as Central Linn defeated Nyssa 46-41 at the Crusader Classic in Salem.

Central Linn is ranked fifth in the 2A coaches poll and Nyssa fifth in the 3A coaches poll.

Central Linn trailed after each of the first three quarters but outscored Nyssa, the defending 3A state champion, 18-7 in the fourth. Maya Rowland had 13 points in the fourth, including two 3-pointers.

The Cobras (8-0) will play 2A No. 1 Salem Academy in the tournament championship Friday.

More girls basketball scores: Ridgeview 54, Sweet Home 29; Corvallis 50, Woodburn 25; St. Ignatius (Calif.) 48, Crescent Valley 19; Philomath 66, Barrow (Alaska) 39; Jefferson 38, Cottage Grove 29; North Douglas 46, East Linn Christian 17

Boys basketball scores: West Albany 74, Newberg 54; Corvallis 49, Sprague 46; North Salem 44, Sweet Home 32; East Linn Christian 58, North Douglas 42; Blanchet Catholic 65, Central Linn 37; Alsea 48, Myrtle Point 37

