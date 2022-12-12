High school roundup: Spencer's win leads Huskies to third at Rose City wrestling tournament

Ethan Spencer’s title at 182 pounds led Sweet Home to third place at the Rose City Championships wrestling tournament at Westview High School in Portland.

Kaden Zajic (170) was fourth for the Huskies in the 27-team tournament.

Tytus Hardee (113), Jayce Miller (120), Kyle Sieminski (120), Jacob Sieminski (132), Jacob Landtroop (138), Trenton Smith (152) and David Steagall (195) all placed sixth.

Cobras win home tournament

Central Linn’s Aaron Rico (132), Jacob Beauchamp (170) and Malachi Hansen (220) were all individual champions, leading the Cobras to the team title at the Central Linn Invitational.

Wyatt Tigner (145) was second, Daine Offutt (145) and Cole Johnson (160) third and Case Schulte (120) fourth for the Cobras in the eight-team tournament.

Trevin Truesdell (126) was second and Tanner Dilworth (120) and Nathanial Litten (126) third for eighth-place Monroe.

In the girls tournament, Central Linn’s Lilian Bishop (140-147) was first, Launa Carter (125) and Hannah Travis (235) second and Syndelle Garber (115) third.

Eagles seventh at North Bend

Bryce Chilgren (182) and Parker Hughes (195) each took second to lead Harrisburg to seventh place at the 37-team North Bend Coast Classic

Brody Buzzard (152) was fifth and Luke Cheek (120) sixth for the Eagles.

Zander Campbell (113) was fifth for South Albany, which was 30th.

In the girls tournament, Harrisburg’s Hannah Henderson (155) was fourth, Kylie Hoyt (100) was fifth and Lily Ridgley (115) and Nahaya Thomas (170) were sixth. The Eagles were ninth of 39 teams.

