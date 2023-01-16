High school roundup: South tops West in girls basketball

Taylor Donaldson had 19 points and seven rebounds as South Albany took a 49-33 win at West Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

Kaylee Cordle added 10 points and seven rebounds and Katelyn Cox and Karsen Angel five points each for the RedHawks.

West Albany’s statistics were not reported.

Thursday, fourth-ranked South (11-2, 4-2) hosts Woodburn and West (5-7, 4-2) plays at No. 10 Corvallis.

Lebanon 55, McKay 29

Bailey Donohue had 12 points and six rebounds in the Warriors’ Mid-Willamette road win.

Hallie Jo Miller had eight points and a team-high seven assists and Haley Hargis and Peyton Vorderstrasse eight points apiece.

Lebanon (6-6, 2-4) hosts Dallas on Thursday.

Central 62, Crescent Valley 59 (2OT)

Gabby Bland had 30 points as the top-ranked Raiders lost in Independence.

Molly Campbell added nine points and Haley Bland six for CV (9-4, 5-1) which plays Thursday at No. 3 Silverton.

Another girls basketball score: Silverton 55, Corvallis 32

Boys basketball scores: Lebanon 65, McKay 41; Central 47, Crescent Valley 45; Silverton 51, Corvallis 42; Harrisburg 55, Douglas 51; Santiam Christian 66, Umatilla 41

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.