High school roundup: South Albany tops Corvallis in girls basketball

Karsen Angel had 16 points and five rebounds Monday to lead fourth-ranked South Albany to a 50-45 win at No. 9 Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball game.

Kaylee Cordle added 13 points and Ryleigh Parker 10 for South. Corvallis statistics were not reported.

Both teams are on the road Thursday, South (13-2, 6-2) at Lebanon and Corvallis (10-4, 6-2) at No. 3 Crescent Valley.

Crescent Valley 60, West Albany 50

Gabby Bland had a game-high 20 points in the Raiders’ Mid-Willamette home win.

Nicole Huang added 15 points and Kelsey Bottaro eight for CV.

Taylor Thompson scored eight points and Brooke Barber and Jenna Konzelman six apiece for the Bulldogs.

Both teams are home Thursday, CV (10-5, 6-2) against Corvallis and West (5-9, 4-4) versus McKay.

Other girls basketball score: Lebanon 60, Woodburn 35

Boys basketball

Owen Hopkins had 25 points with five 3-pointers to lead West Albany to a 63-54 Mid-Willamette home win against Crescent Valley.

Brysen Kachel added 19 points for the Bulldogs.

Adam Temesgen scored 26 points, including 12 of 14 at the foul line, and Rocco McClave 24 points for the Raiders.

Thursday, West (8-7, 5-3) is at McKay and CV (7-7, 5-3) hosts Corvallis.

Other boys basketball scores: Corvallis 67, South Albany 56; Woodburn 56, Lebanon 36

