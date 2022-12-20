 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
High school roundup: South Albany girls basketball wins brakcet at tournament

South Albany defeated McNary 35-34 Monday to win the Red bracket at the Nike Interstate Shootout girls basketball tournament in Lake Oswego.

Taylor Donaldson had 12 points and Kaylee Cordle and Ava Marshall added six points for the 5A RedHawks, who also beat Westview (35-34) and Liberty (46-43) for three straight wins against 6A teams at the tournament.

South (6-1) hosts Wilsonville on Wednesday.

Other girls basketball scores: Southridge 58, West Albany 25; Warrenton 40, Scio 29; Regis 58, Harrisburg 37

Boys basketball scores: Triangle Lake 40, Alsea 35; Warrenton 75, Scio 43

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

