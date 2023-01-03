High school roundup: South Albany downs Central 46-45 in OT

South Albany freshman Taylor Donaldson scored 21 points and had 10 rebounds as the RedHawks defeated Central 46-45 in overtime Monday in a Mid-Willamette Conference girls basketball contest.

Fellow freshman Kaylee Cordle had 15 points and 13 rebounds for the RedHawks, who are ranked first in the 5A state power rankings on Monday and were voted seventh in the latest coaches poll.

South Albany (8-1, 1-1 MWC) will host McKay on Thursday.

Crescent Valley 67, McKay 21

Gabby Bland led the way with 25 points as the Raiders routed visiting McKay on Monday night.

Kelsey Bottaro added 11 points and Charlotte Patel and Greta Koegler each scored nine points for the Raiders (6-3, 2-0).

Patricia Mike led McKay with 13 points and Maddie Mullins added five points.

Crescent Valley, ranked second in the latest coaches poll, will play at Dallas on Thursday.

Other scores: West Albany 52, Woodburn 41; Silverton 53, Lebanon 21;

Boys basketball

South Albany held a 25-21 halftime lead but couldn’t hold on for the win against visiting Central, falling 55-45.

Junior Rafi Alvarado led the RedHawks with 18 points and sophomore Colin Cordle added eight.

South Albany (3-4, 0-2 MWC) will host McKay on Thursday.

Woodburn 76, West Albany 53

Brycen Kachel scored 25 points for the Bulldogs in a Mid-Willamette Conference loss at Woodburn.

The Bulldogs (4-5, 1-1) will host Lebanon on Thursday.

Other scores: Lebanon 46, Silverton 34; Corvallis 57, Dallas 32; Crescent Valley 47, McKay 41;

