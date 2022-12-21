High school roundup: South Albany boys basketball wins at North Marion

South Albany pulled away in the second half from host North Marion on Wednesday night to take a 67-54 win in a nonleague boys basketball game in Aurora.

Jr Vasquez had 16 points and Rafi Alvarado 15 to lead the RedHawks, who saw an 18-point lead after three quarters cut to six in the fourth before extending the advantage again.

South responded to last week’s 65-64 home loss to Crescent Valley, after which RedHawks coach Tim Matuszak said his team had to “take our medicine” but was better for the experience.

“I thought our guys did a great job over the past eight days of working on improving ourselves at practice and improving as a team,” Matuszak said. “I thought we had some leaders really step up tonight and command the ship and get us in the right spots against one of the best 4A teams in the state.”

North Marion is ranked fifth in this week’s 4A coaches poll.

Gavin Bennett added 13 points and Colin Cordle 12 for South (3-4), which hosts Canby in another nonleague game on Dec. 29.

Other boys basketball scores: Portland Adventist 68, Scio 48; Harrisburg 42, North Valley 30; St. Mary’s 58, Santiam Christian 44

Girls basketball

Taylor Donaldson had 29 points and 10 rebounds to lead South Albany to a 71-66 nonleague home win against Wilsonvillle.

Kaylee Cordle added 15 points and 10 rebounds, Ryleigh Parker nine points and Millie Moss eight points.

The RedHawks (7-1) host Central on Jan. 2 in a return to Mid-Willamette Conference play.

Other girls basketball scores: Scio 51, Portland Adventist 23; Santiam Christian 44, Oregon Episcopal 20; Harrisburg 33, Westside Christian 29

Wrestling

Six champions and five runners-up led Philomath to first place at the Benton County Championships at Philomath High School.

River Sandstrom (106 pounds), Benjamin Hernandez (120), Caleb Blackburn (126), Riley Barrett (132), Porter Compton (138) and JJ Lewis (170) were all first for the Warriors.

Philomath’s Ellie Morton (113), Chase Ringwald (138). Gradin Fairbanks (160), Brady Russell (195) and Jacob Hamlet (285) were each second.

Corvallis was second behind champions Jennifer Russell (113) and Gavin Hale (152) and runners-up Muzamil Zaman (126), Anders Johnson (132), Nicholas Zabroski (145) and Trevor Temple (170).

Santiam Christian’s Caleb Guest (145), Caleb Ness (160) and Jared Mehlschau (195) were all first for the Eagles, who were third overall. SC’s Conway Montgomery (106), Kamran Ness (152) and Matthew Montgomery (220) were all second.

Daschle Lamer (182), Jayden Cobb (220) and Ben Hartman (285) were champions and Dareyan Egner (120) second for fourth-place Crescent Valley.

Monroe was fifth behind runner-up Tobin Payne (182). Edward Lopez (138) and Jesse Johnson (285) were fourth to lead sixth-place Alsea.

Eagle Point 41, Harrisburg 23

Bryce Chilgren (182) got a pin for Harrisburg and Luke Cheek (120), Justin Hoyt (145), Brody Buzzard (152), Devin Martin (170) and Parker Hughes (195) also had wins in the team’s road loss.

