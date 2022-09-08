High school roundup: Soto, Loggers sweep Dayton in volleyball

Kadence Soto had 12 kills with no hitting errors Wednesday as Scio swept visiting Dayton in a PacWest Conference volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-14, 25-23.

Taryn Ramsay added 12 assists and eight kills, Gracie Mask and Addy Wessels 10 digs each and Carrie Jones seven terminal blocks.

The Loggers (5-1, 1-1) host Stayton on Friday.

Monroe 3, North Douglas 1

Set scores were 25-20, 25-16, 20-25, 25-22.

Bella Gamache had 20 kills and 15 digs and the Dragons improved to 4-2 on the season with a nonleague home win.

Lainie Bateman had 24 assists and six aces, Sarah Thompson 17 digs and 12 assists and Josie Essner 12 digs and nine kills.

Monroe plays in the St. Paul Invitational on Saturday.

Other volleyball scores: Glide 3, Central Linn 0; Santiam 3, East Linn Christian 0; Mohawk 3, Alsea 1

Boys soccer scores: South Albany 2, Churchill 1; Sweet Home 2, Elmira 1

Girls soccer score: Philomath 8, Cottage Grove 0

