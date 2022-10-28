High school roundup: SC's Bourne wins fourth district title, team finishes on top

Santiam Christian senior Benjamin Bourne won a fourth straight boys cross-country district title and led a 1-2-3 finish for the Eagles on their way to a team championship Thursday at the 3A/2A/1A District 2 championships at Cheadle Lake Park in Lebanon.

Bourne finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 2.1 seconds for his sixth win of the season. Teammates Colin Longballa (16:51) and Diego Zambrano (17:05) were second and third, respectively, in a meet that included all of the 3A and 2A schools in the Democrat-Herald and Gazette-Times coverage area.

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek was fourth (17:36) to lead his team to second.

The top two 3A boys teams and seven individuals in each district meet qualify for the Nov. 5 state meet at Lane Community College in Eugene. In 3A/2A/1A girls, three teams automatically qualify and in 2A/1A boys it’s two teams.

Wild-card teams selected by a committee also advance. In the 3A boys division that’s an additional four teams and in 2A/1A boys and 3A/2A/1A girls it’s two teams.

Jefferson’s Osbaldo Vasquez-Martinez was 13th (18:49) and Scio’s Levi Forson 17th (19:24) to lead their respective teams, which were incomplete.

3A/2A/1A girls

East Linn Christian sophomore Daisy Lalonde was the repeat district champion and Central Linn won the team title.

Lalonde finished in 19:08 to claim her fifth win of the season.

Central Linn was led by Jayne Neal (20:50) in fifth and Katja Griffith in ninth (21:25).

Scio’s Athena Lau was seventh (21:04) to qualify for state individually.

Harrisburg’s Lexi Geoghegan was 13th (22:18), Santiam Christian’s Ashlynn Rhoades 18th (23:04) and Jefferson’s Flor Ruiz-Jimenez 30th (25:14) to lead their respective teams.

Santiam Christian was third, Harrisburg fourth, East Linn Christian fifth, Scio seventh and Jefferson incomplete.

2A/1A boys

Monroe’s Eli Dilworth finished 11th (19:36) to lead the Dragons to second place and a state meet berth. Monroe edged third-place Waldport by two points for the automatic spot.

Central Linn’s Jackson Duringer was fourth (18:15) to qualify as an individual. Teammate Carter Mast was eighth (19:07), one place from qualifying. The Cobras didn’t field a complete team.

Football

Crescent Valley’s 79-71 loss at Dallas on Thursday was one for the state record books.

The Mid-Willamette Conference game produced the second-most points in an Oregon high school game, trailing only Estacada’s 162-0 win against Milwaukie in 1913.

The Raiders’ 71 points were the second-highest total for a losing team behind Sunset’s 72 in a 2017 75-72 loss to Oregon City in a 6A playoff game.

CV, which earlier this month lost 74-52 at Silverton, finishes its season at 1-8 overall and 1-7 in conference play.

Boys soccer

Everett Christensen’s goal early in the second half was the difference as Crescent Valley edged host Corvallis for the Mid-Willamette Conference’s fourth and final automatic spot in the 5A state playoffs.

A recap from Crescent Valley coach Eric Merten:

“The game was a tense affair from the beginning. CHS enjoyed the majority of the play and had more shots on goal through much of the first half. CV was able to gain a foothold in the game as the half progressed.

“Four minutes into the second half the game was turned on its head. CV junior Jax Giri was stopped trying to get down the right sideline. He found teammate Kian Mueller in the center of the pitch, and Kian crossed the ball to the Raiders' top scorer, Everett Christensen. Christensen was able to beat the CHS defender before smashing the ball into the back of the net.

“CHS put up quite a fight as the second half wore on. The final 10 minutes of the game were played mostly in the CV defensive half as the Spartans searched for an equalizer. Goalkeeper Kai Hoogesteger and the CV defense held firm and saw out the 1-0 win, notching Hoogesteger's seventh shutout of the season.”

CV (9-5, 5-3) moves on to the playoffs, which begin Tuesday.

Corvallis (6-6-1, 3-3-1) will wait to see if its OSAA ranking is strong enough to claim one of two wild-card berths in the 16-team bracket.

Other boys soccer score: McKay 3, West Albany 0

Girls soccer scores: Crescent Valley 1, Corvallis 0; West Albany 2, McKay 1

