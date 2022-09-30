High school roundup: SC's Bourne wins again to lead Eagles to cross-country team title

Santiam Christian senior Benjamin Bourne won his fourth race of the season and the Eagles swept the top four spots to win the boys team title Thursday at the SC High School Invitational cross-country meet in Adair Village.

Bourne finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 17 minutes, 23 seconds. He was followed by teammates Colin Longballa (second, 17:47), Diego Zambrano (third, 18:09) and Conway Montgomery (fourth, 19:06).

Monroe’s Eli Dilworth was 14th (20:35) to lead the Dragons to fifth place.

Ella Hinton of Monroe was second in the girls race in 22:27. Santiam Christian’s Brinley Beam was sixth in 25:28 to lead the Eagles to first in the team race, which included two complete squads.

Volleyball

Sami Scott had 20 digs and 12 kills in South Albany’s three-set sweep at Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference match.

Set scores were 25-15, 25-22, 25-21.

Brooklyn Willard added 13 kills and 22 assists; Karsen Angel 10 digs and seven kills; Taylor Donaldson 10 kills and three blocks; and Klaire Bitter 20 assists for the RedHawks.

Corvallis statistics were not reported.

Tuesday, South (7-4, 5-3) hosts Lebanon and Corvallis (7-7, 4-4) is at Crescent Valley.

Santiam Christian 3, Scio 0

Maddie Fields had 13 kills and Elise Linderman 11 as the Eagles swept the PacWest Conference home match.

Set scores were 25-19, 25-23, 25-21.

Ashlyn Davis added 26 assists, Hannah Brunston 11 assists and Joya Euhus eight kills for Santiam Christian. Scio’s statistics were not reported.

SC (9-2, 7-0) plays in Saturday’s Mt. Hood Invite in Gresham. Scio (10-5, 4-3) goes to Dayton on Tuesday.

Other volleyball scores: Woodburn 3, Lebanon 2; Sweet Home 3, Philomath 1; Taft 3, Jefferson 0; Creswell 3, Harrisburg 1; East Linn Christian 3, Central Linn 0; Monroe 3, Oakridge 0; Mohawk 3, Alsea 1

Boys soccer scores: McKay 2, Crescent Valley 0; South Albany 1, Central 1; Woodburn 1, West Albany 0; Silverton 2, Lebanon 1; Philomath 2, North Marion 2; Newport 6, Sweet Home 0; Creswell 2, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 0

Girls soccer scores: Crescent Valley 3, McKay 0; South Albany 3, Central 1; Woodburn 3, West Albany 2; Silverton 8, Lebanon 0; North Marion 1, Philomath 0; Newport 8, Sweet Home 0

