High school roundup: Scio volleyball sweeps Jefferson

Taryn Ramsay had 13 kills with a .600 hitting percentage, 10 digs and three blocks Thursday to lead Scio to a three-set home sweep of Jefferson in a PacWest Conference volleyball match.

Set scores were 25-6, 25-7, 25-9.

Addy Wessles had 14 digs and six of Scio’s 22 aces. Myleigh Cooper added five aces and Carrie Jones seven blocks.

Jefferson’s statistics were not reported.

Jefferson (2-12, 0-9) plays Monday at Elmira and Scio (12-5, 6-3) hosts Taft on Tuesday.

West Albany 3, Corvallis 1

Orianna Campbell had nine kills and Wren Mason and Alexa Schnell nine digs apiece in the Spartans’ Mid-Willamette Conference road loss.

Set scores were 25-11, 25-15, 23-25, 25-18.

Phoebe Appah added seven kills and Malique Sweet five kills for Corvallis.

West Albany’s statistics were not reported.

West (11-5, 8-2) is playing in Saturday’s Clearwater Classic in Bend and Corvallis (7-9, 4-6) hosts Silverton on Tuesday.

Monroe 3, Toledo 0

Josie Essner had 12 kills, Bella Gamache 11 and Hannah Hicks nine in the Dragons’ Valley Coast Conference road sweep.

Set scores were 25-12, 25-6, 25-13.

Lainie Bateman added 23 assists and Sarah Thompson 13 digs for Monroe, which has not dropped a set in league play.

The Dragons (18-4, 12-0) host Central Linn on Tuesday.

Other volleyball scores: Crescent Valley 3, Central 0; Cascade 3, Philomath 0; Sweet Home 3, Stayton 2; Sisters 3, Harrisburg 0; Lowell 3, East Linn Christian 0; Alsea 3, Siletz Valley 0

Cross-country

Santiam Christian senior Benjamin Bourne won his fifth boys race of the season and third straight this fall on Thursday, leading the Eagles to second at the Stayton Regis Invitational cross-country meet.

Bourne finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 44 seconds, 27 seconds ahead of teammate and runner-up Colin Longballa.

SC’s Diego Zambrano was fourth in 17:48. The Eagles finished three points behind champion Oregon Episcopal.

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek was fifth (17:58), helping his team to third.

Scio’s Levi Forson was 30th (19:55), Monroe’s Eli Dilworth 33rd (19:57) and East Linn Christian’s Caleb Flaming 138th (29:47). Monroe was 10th among 17 complete teams. Scio and East Linn were incomplete.

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde won her third girls race of the season. She finished in 19:03 and the Eagles were ninth of 10 complete teams.

Scio’s Athena Lau was 10th (22:03), Harrisburg’s Lexi Geoghegan 16th (22:57), Monroe’s Ella Hinton 18th (23:04) and Santiam Christian’s Brinley Beam 37th (25:06). Harrisburg was sixth in the team standings and Santiam Christian seventh. Monroe was incomplete.

Boys soccer scores: Woodburn 2, Crescent Valley 0; Corvallis 3, Lebanon 0; Silverton 3, South Albany 0; Philomath 0, Stayton 0; North Marion 6, Sweet Home 0

Girls soccer scores: Crescent Valley 2, Woodburn 0; Silverton 4, South Albany 0; West Albany 7, Central 0; Corvallis 6, Lebanon 0; Philomath 5, Stayton 0; North Marion 8, Sweet Home 0

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.