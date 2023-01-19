High school roundup: SC boys basketball tops Amity to stay undefeated in league play

Benjamin Bourne had 24 points, 12 rebounds and four blocks as Santiam Christian edged visiting Amity in a PacWest Conference boys basketball game.

Jacob Yenchik added 17 points and four steals, Camden Carley six points and two steals and Blake Boshart four points, six assists and three steals for the Eagles.

SC (12-5, 5-0), ranked 10th in this week’s 3A coaches poll, plays Saturday at No. 1 Dayton in another league game.

Other boys basketball scores: Dallas 56, Lebanon 54; Woodburn 43, South Albany 41; Crescent Valley 52, South Albany 25; Jefferson 59, Taft 49; Scio 57, Chemawa 53; Mohawk 42, Alsea 29

Girls basketball

Gabby Bland had a team-high 13 points in second-ranked Crescent Valley’s 35-31 Mid-Willamette Conference loss at No. 3 Silverton.

Nicole Huang added five points and Molly Campbell and Haley Bland four points each for the Raiders (9-5, 5-2), who host West Albany on Monday.

Other girls basketball scores: Corvallis 53, West Albany 35; Amity 44, Santiam Christian 35; Taft 56, Jefferson 40; Scio 42, Chemawa 29

Wrestling

Dillan Davis (106 pounds), Kyle Sieminski (120/126), Jacob Sieminski (138), Daniel Goodwin (145), Ashton Swanson (160) and Ethan Spencer (182/195) all had two pins as Sweet Home dominated two league duals at North Marion in Aurora.

Sweet Home defeated Stayton 72-12 and North Marion 78-6. Against Stayton, Royer had a pin in 13 seconds and Kyle Sieminski in 14 seconds.

