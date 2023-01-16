High school roundup, Sautel, Vought lead Sweet Home swimmers at District Sprint Meet

Sweet Home’s Kirsten Sautel and Alyssa Voight each won two individual girls events and competed on a winning relay to lead the Huskies’ swimming teams at the District Sprint Meet at Albany Community Pool.

Sautel was first in the 200-yard freestyle (2 minutes, 6.03 seconds) and 50 butterfly (30.36) and Voight won the 100 freestyle (1:02.76) and 50 backstroke (35.20). Both swam on the first-place 200 freestyle relay (1:51.43) along with Breeza Rodriguez and Peyton Markell.

Philomath’s Kyah Weeber was second in the 50 breaststroke (37.28) and third in the 100 individual medley (1:15.93). Teammate Kat Holden was third in the 50 backstroke (41.04).

In boys events, Philomath’s Carrson Hirte was first in the 50 backstroke (27.15) and second in the 100 freestyle (52.16) and Sweet Home’s RJ Abbott won the 200 freestyle (1:59.94) and was runner-up in the 500 freestyle (5:31.7).

