High school roundup: Santiam Christian's Benjamin Bourne wins second race of season

Santiam Christian High senior Benjamin Bourne won Thursday for the second time in as many races this season.

Bourne was first in the boys race at the Darrel Deedon Invite at Cascade High in Turner, completing the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 38 seconds to help the Eagles finish fourth in the 20-team meet.

SC’s Colin Longballa was third (17:52).

Harrisburg’s John Henderson was 11th (19:22) and Luke Cheek 17th (19:39) to lead their team to 10th place.

Jefferson’s Oliver Gorman was 57th (23:27) and East Linn Christian’s Jadon Loveless was 75th (27:27). Their teams were incomplete.

East Linn Christian standout Daisy Lalonde won the girls race in 19:30.8.

Sweet Home’s Rylee Markell (18th, 25:56), Santiam Christian’s Brinley Beam (23rd, 26:51) and Harrisburg’s Hannah Henderson were their respective teams’ top finishers.

Santiam Christian was sixth in the team standings, East Linn 10th and Harrisburg and Sweet Home incomplete.

Volleyball scores: Central 3, Corvallis 1; Corvallis 3, Dayton 0; Sweet Home 3, Molalla 0; Harrisburg 3, Oakland 2; Scio 3, Harrisburg 1; Scio 3, Oakland 0

Boys soccer scores: South Albany 1, Benson 0; McMinnville 8, Lebanon 0; Ridgeview 1, Corvallis 0; Philomath 5, Marist Catholic 0; East Linn Christian 2, Western Christian/Amity 2; Yamhill-Carlton 5, Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 1

Girls soccer scores: Sprague 3, Corvallis 2; Lebanon 1, Glencoe 1; David Douglas 7, South Albany 1; Thurston 2, Crescent Valley 0; Marist Catholic 2, Philomath 0

