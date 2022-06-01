High school roundup: Santiam Christian baseball reaches 3A state title game

Santiam Christian scored on a walk-off suicide squeeze in the bottom of the ninth inning to defeat visiting Blanchet Catholic 5-4 in an OSAA 3A baseball semifinal game.

The fifth-seeded Eagles (20-8) advance to play second-seeded South Umpqua (24-5) in the state championship game at 1:30 p.m. Friday at Volcanoes Stadium in Keizer. The host Lancers defeated third-seeded Yamhill-Carlton 7-6 Tuesday.

Ely Kennel had four hits, including a home run, and two RBIs for Santiam Christian. Jadon Roth added two hits with a triple and pitched a scoreless final three innings to get the win.

Kadon Haugen was the Eagles’ starting pitcher. He allowed six hits, three earned runs and three walks with three strikeouts in six innings.

Sam Schindler had a home run for ninth-seeded Blanchet (19-6), which went on the road in the quarterfinals and defeated top-seeded Cascade Christian 12-2 in five innings.

La Grande 8, Philomath 0

The Warriors were defeated in a 4A semifinal on the road.

Philomath, which won 11 of its previous 12 games, including a quarterfinal win at top-seeded Banks last Friday, ends its season at 17-10.

Fourth-seeded La Grande (27-1) plays second-seeded Hidden in Saturday’s title game in Keizer.

Softball

Fourth-seeded Scio lost 10-0 in six innings at top-seeded Yamhill-Carlton in a 3A state semifinal as the Loggers (19-7) reached the semis for the first time since 2017.

Y-C (26-3) plays third-seeded Burns in Friday’s championship game in Eugene.

