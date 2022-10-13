High school roundup: RedHawks, Raiders win cross-country team titles

The South Albany boys and Crescent Valley girls had strong representation up front in their respective races Wednesday to take the team titles in a five-school Mid-Willamette Conference cross-country meet at Willamette Mission State Park north of Keizer.

South’s Zander Campbell (16 minutes, 44 seconds) and Wyatt Sparks (16:46) went 1-2 in the boys race on the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course. Teammates Matthew Resnik (fourth, 16:48) and Kaleb Bennett (fifth, 17:33) were next for the RedHawks.

CV’s Ian Baker was ninth in 18:33. The Raiders were third overall.

CV’s Lillian Weiss (first, 20:44), Sasha Kelly (second, 20:56) and Ella Rosling (third, 21:07) led the way in the girls race.

South’s Hannah Dempsey was fourth (21:37). The RedHawks were third in the team standings.

The conference’s district meet will be held Oct. 29 at the same site.

Lalonde, Spartans first

East Linn Christian’s Daisy Lalonde won the girls race and Corvallis took the team title in a five-school meet at Seven Oak Middle School.

Lalonde easily won the race, her fourth victory of the season, in 18:36 as the 2A Eagles took on four Mid-Willamette teams.

Lucia Williams (second, 20:41), Kate Middleton (third, 21:50), Finn Hanson (fourth, 21:50) and Hannah Middleton (fifth, 21:51) led Corvallis.

Jocilynn Durgeloh (15th, 24:29) led Lebanon. East Linn was fourth and Lebanon was incomplete.

The Corvallis boys team also was first behind Miles Betts (second, 17:41) and Oliver Curtis (fourth, 18:20).

Lebanon’s David Brandt was eighth (19:22) and East Linn’s Jadon Loveless 35th (23:04). The Warriors were fourth and the Eagles fielded an incomplete team.

Cheek, Eagles second

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek was second (18:02) to lead the Eagles’ boys team to second overall at the Harrisburg Gatorade Challenge at Harrisburg Middle School.

Monroe’s Eli Dilworth was 15th (19:31). The Dragons were incomplete.

In the girls race, Monroe’s Ella Hinton was 10th (22:30). The Dragons were incomplete. Harrisburg’s Lexi Geoghegan (14th, 23:03) led the Eagles to fourth place.

Boys soccer scores: Central Linn 8, East Linn Christian 2; Crosshill Christian/Jefferson 5, La Pine 1

Volleyball score: Pleasant Hill 3, Harrisburg 2

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.