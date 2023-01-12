High school roundup: RedHawks pin seven in wrestling dual win at Woodburn

South Albany got seven pins Wednesday in a 46-33 win at Woodburn in a Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual.

Trenton Cordle (106 pounds), Zander Campbell (113), Saren Duran (126), Dhonvanh Cain (138), Robbie Johnston (152), Damion Nava (160) and Christian Valdez Jr. (195) all won by fall for the RedHawks.

Cordle finished his opponent in 14 seconds and Duran in 43 seconds.

Teammate Canaan Caspino (285) also got a win.

West Albany 40, Silverton 36

Blake Linton (126), Jarron Huebner (145) and Henry Samoylich (160) got pins for the Bulldogs in the Mid-Willamette home win.

David Cumpiano (113) also won.

Crescent Valley 53, Corvallis 24

The Raiders won six of eight contested matches in the Mid-Willamette home win against their rivals.

CV's Everest Sutton (113), Asher Grose (132), DJ Gillett (145), John Palowski (170) and Jayden Cobb (220) won by fall and Dareyan Egner (120) also got a win. Muzamil Zaman (126) and David Sang (138) of Corvallis both got pins.

Zaman pinned his opponent in 16 seconds, Gillett in 25 seconds and Pawlowski 29 seconds

Girls wrestling

West Albany's Taylor Lumpkin (110 pounds), Ariana Martinez (120), Nadia Edmiston (125) and Maci Pearson (140) were winners by fall in a 24-6 win against Silverton.

Woodburn 42, South Albany 30

Gwendolyn Lancaster (115), Odessa Gordon (120) and Kassandra Barber (145) got pins for the RedHawks.

Girls basketball score: Santiam Christian 43, Junction City 42

