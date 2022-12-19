High school roundup: RedHawks move on to title game at girls basketball tournament

Taylor Donaldson had 15 points Sunday as the South Albany girls basketball team defeated Liberty 46-43 to advance to the championship game in its bracket at the Nike Interstate Shootout in Lake Oswego.

Kaylee Cordle added nine points and Maddie Angel eight for the RedHawks (5-1), who play McNary in Monday’s title game.

Century 52, West Albany 49

The Bulldogs dropped to 1-1 in their bracket at the Nike Interstate Shootout.

West (2-4) plays Southridge on Monday in a tournament game.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.