High school roundup: Raiders top Foxes to claim solo lead in Mid-Willamette volleyball

Taelyn Bentley had 17 kills with a .500 hitting percentage, four stuff blocks and six digs Tuesday, leading fifth-ranked Crescent Valley to a four-set win against visiting and third-ranked Silverton in a battle of the last two undefeated teams in Mid-Willamette Conference volleyball play.

Set scores were 23-25, 25-19, 25-16, 25-22.

Kamden Mitchell added 46 assists, 16 digs, five kills and two aces for the Raiders, who bounced back well from a first-set loss.

Sophia Terwilliger had 18 digs, 11 kills and three, 3 aces; Bella Jacobson 18 kills, 14 digs and three aces; and Dani Street 29 digs and one ace.

“Defense was solid and made adjustments when needed, as shown by the number of digs by the team,” Raiders coach Troy Shorey said. “Offensively, Kam distributed the ball well and when one hitter was cooling off, another hitter stepped up to take their place as the hot hitter. The hitters mixed up their spots to be effective and keep Silverton's defense off balance.”

CV (8-1, 6-0) plays Thursday at No. 6 West Albany.

West Albany 3, Corvallis 1

The Spartans pushed the Bulldogs to four sets, but West held on for the Mid-Willamette road win

Set scores were 25-11, 25-15, 11-25, 25-22.

For Corvallis, Wren Mason had 16 digs, Alexa Schnell 12 digs and Phoebe six kills. West’s stats were not reported.

Thursday, the Bulldogs (9-4, 6-1) host Crescent Valley and Corvallis (7-6, 4-3) is home against South Albany.

South Albany 3, Woodburn 0

Brooklyn Willard 16 assists and four aces led the RedHawks in the home sweep.

Klaire Bitter recorded 10 assists and six digs; Sami Scott 10 digs, six kills and four aces; and Karsen Angel eight kills and four aces.

South (6-4, 4-3) is at Corvallis on Thursday.

Santiam Christian 3, Dayton 0

Joya Euhus had eight kills, four aces and three blocks as the Eagles kept their PacWest Conference record spotless with the road sweep.

Set scores were 25-14, 25-8, 25-17.

Maddie Fields added 10 kills, three aces and two blocks; Elise Linderman seven kills; Tayla Yost seven aces and two blocks and Ashlynn Davis 27 assists.

The Eagles (8-2, 6-0) host Scio on Thursday.

More volleyball scores: Dallas 3, Lebanon 0; Philomath 3, North Marion 0; Sweet Home 3, Newport 0; Sheridan 3, Scio 0; Amity 3, Jefferson 0; Monroe 3, East Linn Christian 0; Lowell 3, Central Linn 0; Alsea 3, Siletz Valley 1

Boys soccer

Everett Christensen scored twice in the second half and Crescent Valley held off visiting South Albany 2-0 in the Mid-Willamette opener for both teams.

The assists were provided by Angel Cuevas and Reese Christensen.

“South Albany put up a furious fight-back in the late second half,” CV coach Eric Merten reported. “The RedHawks had a great shot into the top corner saved by Raiders goalkeeper Kai Hoogesteger with nine minutes left to keep the shutout win.”

Both teams are on the road Thursday, CV (5-2, 1-0) at McKay in Salem and South (2-2-2, 0-1) at Central in Independence.

More boys soccer scores: Lebanon 2, Central 1; McKay 2, Corvallis 1; Philomath 3, Newport 1; Cascade 3, Sweet Home 0

Girls soccer scores: McKay 2, Corvallis 1; Lebanon 3, Central 0; Newport 1, Philomath 0; Cascade 5, Sweet Home 0

Cross-country

Harrisburg’s Luke Cheek won his second straight boys race, taking first at the Jefferson Invitational at Jefferson High School.

Cheek finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 20 seconds. He also won last week’s Glide Invite.

Jefferson’s Osbaldo Vasquez-Martinez was fourth (18:52) and Harrisburg’s Travis Seehafer (19:02) and John Henderson (19:11) fifth and sixth, respectively. Harrisburg was second among four complete teams.

Jefferson’s Gretchen Orton (23:30) was second in the girls race. Harrisburg’s Lexi Geoghegan was third (23:49), Hannah Henderson fourth (25:06) and Lucy Hill fifth (25:32) to lead the Eagles to the team title. Jefferson’s Flor Ruiz-Jimenez (26:19) was sixth.

Jefferson didn’t field complete boys or girls teams.Woodburn was the boys team winner.

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.