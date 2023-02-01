High school roundup: Raiders sweep Spartans in swimming duals

Crescent Valley won all the individual events to sweep Corvallis on Tuesday in Mid-Willamette Conference swimming dual meets at Osborn Aquatic Center.

The CV boys won 184-98 behind double-winners Andrew Hanson (200-yard freestyle, 1 minute, 49.47 seconds; 100 butterfly, 55.33), Nathan Hall (500 freestyle, 5:12.73; 100 backstroke, 59.36) and Emerson Gatherum (200 individual medley, 2:06.23; 100 breaststroke, 1:06.5).

All three and teammate Lincoln Bennett were on two winning relays. The Raiders won the 200 medley relay (1:47.63), 200 freestyle relay (1:42.07) and 400 freestyle relay (3:36.32).

Corvallis’ Reid Gold was on the runner-up 200 freestyle relay (2:00.92) and 400 freestyle relay (4:14.24).

The CV girls won 162-124. Double-winners for the Raiders were Vivi Criscione (200 freestyle, 2:04.81; 500 freestyle, 5:27.18); Malia Dhakhwa (100 freestyle, (59.76; 100 backstroke, 1:07.23) and Viola Teglassy (50 freestyle, 24.36; 100 breaststroke, 1:04.4).

All three and teammates Mia Nappi and Lucy Reinhart were on two winning relays. The Raiders were first in the 200 medley relay (1:58.68), 200 freestyle relay (1:51.03) and 400 freestyle relay (4:05.28).

Corvallis had runner-up girls finishers in Lucia Williams (200 individual medley, 2:54.08), Marin Baker (100 butterfly, 1:08.89) and Piper Basham (100 freestyle, 1:05.36). Those three joined Meara Rose on the second place 200 freestyle (2:00.55) and 400 freestyle (4:24.29) relays.

Bulldogs sweep

West Albany was dominant in winning duals against McKay.

The Bulldogs won the girls dual 134-22 and the boys 125-14.

Alice Whiteside won the girls 200 freestyle (2:19.75) and 100 butterfly (1:15.76) and teammate Bethany Lalley the 100 freestyle (57.56) and 100 backstroke (1:06.81). Both were on two winning relays.

The Bulldogs were first in the 200 medley relay (2:07.96), 200 freestyle relay (1:51.1) and 400 freestyle relay (4:22.32).

West’s Szammy Kitchen (500 freestyle, 6:21.16) and Avery Romey (200 individual medley, 2:36.49) both won an individual event and were on two winning relays. Sarah Ward was also on two first-place relays.

In the boys dual, Jace Huskey was first in the 100 butterfly (57.49) and 100 backstroke (1:01.36) and competed on the winning 200 medley relay (1:48.3) and 400 freestyle relay (3:37.33).

Teammate Conner Dickerson won the 200 individual medley (2:11.85) and was on the same relays. Jake Ly and Kyle Milburn were also on two winning relays. The Bulldogs also won the 200 freestyle relay (1:40.34).

Boys basketball

South Albany avenged a one-point home loss to Crescent Valley earlier this season with a 41-34 road win.

The RedHawks held CV guard Adam Temesgen, who torched South for 33 points the first time, to just seven points.

“Our guys came out and really did a good job executing our game plan defensively. It was a total team effort,” South coach Tim Matuszak said. “Offensively, we played really unselfish and did a great job attacking the basket in the first half in transition. We spent a lot of time in practice working on our free throws in pressure situations and it paid off tonight.”

South was 6 of 8 at the line in the fourth quarter and 9 of 12 for the game.

DeShawn Gilliam scored 12 points and Colin Cordle and Isaiah Sim eight apiece for the RedHawks David Kennedy had eight points and Hogan Emigh six for the Raiders.

Friday, CV (9-8, 6-4) hosts McKay and South (7-8, 4-6) is at Central.

West Albany 75, Dallas 45

Brysen Kachel and Owen Hopkins had 14 points apiece in the Bulldogs’ Mid-Willamette road win.

Hopkins made four 3-pointers. Jackson Strandy added 10 points and Gavin Aguilar eight.

West (10-7, 7-3) hosts No. 3 Woodburn on Thursday.

Santiam Christian 70, Scio 44

Benjamin Bourne had 19 points and 13 rebounds to lead the No. 10 Eagles in the PacWest Conference road win.

Camden Carley added 13 points and five steals, Caden Trimmer nine points, Jacob Yenchik nine points and eight rebounds and Blake Boshart seven points and four steals.

Scio’s statistics were not reported.

Friday, Santiam Christian (15-6, 8-1) plays at No. 7 Creswell in a nonleague game while Scio (4-15, 1-8) hosts Sheridan in a league game.

More boys basketball scores: Central 61, Lebanon 47; Philomath 52, Stayton 42; North Marion 65, Sweet Home 27; Harrisburg 34, Siuslaw 23; East Linn Christian 90, Oakridge 20; Alsea 52, Crow 15

Girls basketball scores: Lebanon 53, Central 48; West Albany 57, Dallas 23; Corvallis 61, McKay 27; Philomath 38, Stayton 30; North Marion 54, Sweet Home 38; Santiam Christian 60, Scio 26; Harrisburg 47, Siuslaw 11; Oakridge 53, East Linn Christian 52

