High school roundup: Raiders, Bulldogs sweep swimming meets

Nathan Hall, Andrew Hanson and Vivi Criscione each won two events and competed on two winning relays Tuesday to lead Crescent Valley swimming to a sweep of South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference dual meet.

Hall won the boys 500-yard freestyle (5 minutes, 9.13 seconds) and 100 backstroke (57.69) and swam on the 200 medley relay (1:44.96) and 400 freestyle relay (3:26.17).

Hanson was first in the boys 200 individual medley (2:00.95) and 100 butterfly (52.94) and had legs on the same relays. Teammate Keller Evans won the 100 freestyle (52.45) and swam on two winning relays.

The Raiders won all 11 boys events. South got seconds from Avery Skinner (100 breaststroke, 1:23.02) and the 400 freestyle relay team of Sam Ayers, Jacob James, Brayden McKay and Leif Scovel (5:20.27).

Criscione won the girls 200 freestyle (2:03.32) and 500 freestyle (5:23.07) and swam on the winning 200 medley relay (2:01.01) and 400 freestyle relay (3:59.46).

Teammates Mia Nappi (100 butterfly, 1:01.24) and Malia Dhakhwa (100 freestyle, 59.50) both won an individual event and helped the Raiders win two relays.

South’s Jaclyn Young won the 200 individual medley (2:19.55) and 100 backstroke (1:01.38), while teammate Zara Vera Dodge was first in the 50 freestyle (27.59).

CV won the boys meet 170-58 and the girls meet 151-96.

Bulldogs sweep three-team meet

Jace Huskey won two individual boys events and swam on two winning relays as host West Albany swept Central and Dallas in a three-way meet.

Huskey won the 100 freestyle (55.40) and 50 freestyle (24.13) and competed on the 200 medley relay (1:48.76) and 200 freestyle relay (1:39.15).

Teammate Conner Dickerson was first in the 200 individual medley (2:11.16) and 100 butterfly (59.97) and had a leg on the 200 medley relay. West’s Kyle Milburn (200 freestyle, 2:02.95) and Tyson Ames (100 backstroke, 1:02.81) won individual events and swam on two winning relays.

The Bulldogs defeated Central 130-37 and Dallas 130-27.

In the girls meet, West’s Bethany Lalley won the 200 individual medley (2:20.37) and had legs on the 200 medley relay (2:07.64) and 400 freestyle relay (4:26.01).

Teammates Shiloh Grauer (200 freestyle, 2:26.27) and Sarah Ward (50 freestyle, 29.40) each won a race and swam on a winning relay.

West beat Central 117-50 and Dallas 128-22.

Girls basketball

Marlee Hammer had 22 points as Corvallis opened its season with a 59-27 home win against South Eugene.

Taylor Brasfield and Sofie Robel added eight points apiece and Nalia Wagar seven for the Spartans, who open Mid-Willamette Conference play next Tuesday at McKay in Salem.

Other scores: South Albany 35, Philomath 30; Molalla 55, Sweet Home 6; Harrisburg 42, Dayton 30; Jefferson 47, Sisters 39; Santiam Christian 66, Yamhill-Carlton 30; Clatskanie 34, Scio 25; Western Christian 42, East Linn Christian 30; Monroe/Alsea 43, Santiam 28

Boys basketball

Cross-country state champion Benjamin Bourne had 16 points to lead Santiam Christian to a 50-40 win against visiting Yamhill-Carlton.

Jacob Yenchik added 12 points, Blake Boshart nine and Camden Carley eight for the Eagles, who host Elmira on Thursday.

Other scores: Philomath 65, South Albany 23; Thurston 44, Lebanon 32; Molalla 37, Sweet Home 36; Dayton 52, Harrisburg 34; Sisters 67, Jefferson 34; Clatskanie 60, Scio 51; East Linn Christian 50, Western Christian 44; Santiam 68, Monroe 44; Alsea 72, McKenzie 12 (Mon.)

