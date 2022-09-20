High school roundup: Philomath sweeps individual races, team titles in Eugene

Philomath High swept the individual titles and the team titles in the 4A/3A/2A/1A divisions at Saturday’s Northwest Classic cross-country meet at Lane Community College in Eugene.

Ben Hernandez was the boys’ winner, completing the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 16 seconds.

Teammates Mateo Candanoza (16:37) and Brody Bushnell (17:33) were sixth and 10th, respectively.

Ryan Rowland was 31st (18:56) for Central Linn, which didn’t field a complete team.

Philomath’s Adele Beckstead won the girls race in 19:16. Teammates Ingrid Hellesto (20:22), Ava Candanoza (20:34) and Hallie Morrison (21:07) were fourth, sixth and 10th, respectively.

Central Linn’s Jayne Neal was 14th in 21:19, leading the Cobras to fifth among 11 complete teams.

Crescent Valley’s Emily Wisniewski won the 6A/5A girls race in 17:42, lead the Raiders to fifth in the team standings.

Teammate Lillian Weiss was next for the team, 21st in 19:31

Kate Middleton was 25th for Corvallis in 19:50, leading the Spartans to sixth place.

Crescent Valley’s Kanoa Blake was second in the 6A/5A boys race in 15:17, helping the Raiders to 10th as a team.

Daniel Marshall (17:17) and Ian Baker (17:17) were the next CV finishers, taking 60th and 61st, respectively.

Corvallis’ Cole Fiegener was 55th (17:12), and the Spartans were 20th.

Campbell leads RedHawks

Zander Campbell was 12th and Mathew Resnik 15th Friday to lead the South Albany High boys to eighth at the 33-team Meriwether CC Classic meet at Meriwether National Golf Club in Hillsboro.

Campbell finished the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 16 minutes, 5 seconds and Resnik in 16:08.

Hannah Dempsey finished 91st (21:50) for the South Albany girls, who didn’t field a complete team.

Volleyball scores: Summit 2, Corvallis 0, West Linn 2, Corvallis 0; Philomath 2, Madras 1; Philomath 2, Cottage Grove 0; Horizon Christian 2, Scio 0; Scio 2, Oregon Episcopal 1; Pleasant Hill 3, Harrisburg 0; Sheridan 2, Harrisburg 0; Amity 2, Jefferson 1; Monroe 3, Gold Beach 0; Monroe 3, Bandon 0; East Linn Christian 2, Colton 0; Eddyville Charter 2, East Linn Christian 0; Grand View Christian 2, Central Linn 0; Willamette Valley Christian 2, Central Linn 0; Central Christian 3, Alsea 0; Umpqua Valley Christian 3, Alsea 0

Boys soccer scores: Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 6, La Pine 1; Central Linn 3, Crosshill Christian/Jefferson 2

Girls soccer scores: Santiam Christian/Kings Valley Charter 4, La Pine 1; Central Linn 2, Pleasant Hill 1

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.