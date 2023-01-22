High school roundup: Philomath second at Santiam Christian wrestling tournament

Philomath had eight athletes reach the championship round Saturday to help the Warriors take second at the 17-team Santiam Christian Screamin’ Eagle wrestling tournament.

River Sandstrom (106 pounds), Benjamin Hernandez (120) and Chase Ringwald (138) all won their respective brackets, while Lukas Hernandez (126), Riley Barrett (132), Porter Compton (138), David Griffith (170) and Jacob Hemlet (220) were each second.

Columbia River of Washington won the tournament with 196 points, five better than Philomath.

Sam Schmidgall (126) and Kaden Haugen (132) were champions for fourth-place Santiam Christian. Caleb Ness (160) was second and Jared Mehlschau (182) third for the Eagles.

Scio’s Jackson Braa (220) won his bracket and teammate Connor McCarty (132) was third for the fifth-place Loggers.

Gavin Hale (152) was second for ninth-place Corvallis. Tanner Dilworth (113) was third for Monroe, which placed 13th.

Harrisburg second

Brody Buzzard (152/160) pinned three opponents and got another win to lead Harrisburg to a 4-1 record and second place at the Bay City Duals at Marshfield High in Coos Bay.

The Eagles defeated Sheldon (58-9) and North Bend (66-6) in pool play. Harrisburg got past Siuslaw (62-12) in a quarterfinal and Cascade (39-25) in a semifinal before losing to La Pine (51-18) in the championship match. Harrisburg was first and La Pine second in the 3A midseason coaches poll released earlier in the week.

Isaac Talmadge (132) and Nephi Heakin (145) both had three pins and Curtis Talmadge (126) and Hunter Langham (285) two pins and two other wins for the Eagles.

PJ Machacek (120) had two pins and another win, Bryce Chilgren (182/195) one pin and three other wins and Devin Martin (170) one pin and two other wins.

Beauchamp leads Cobras

Jacob Beauchamp (160) stayed undefeated on the season, winning the 160 title to help Central Linn take fifth at the 16-team Rumble on the Rogue at Rogue River High School.

Case Schulte (113), Aaron Rico (132) and Malachi Hansen (195) were all second and teammate Wyatt Tigner (145) third.

Girls wrestling

West Albany’s Ariana Martinez won the 115 bracket to lead the Bulldogs to fourth place at the 51-team Lady Dragon Invitational in Dallas

West’s Maci Pearson (135) third and Nadia Edmiston (120) fourth.

Jennifer Russell (110) was third to lead Corvallis, which was 22nd. Reagan Alvernaz (190) was fourth for South Albany, which placed 28th.

Travis leads Cobras

Central Linn’s Hannah Travis (235) placed second, Lily Diaz (115) third and Lilian Bishop (135) fourth to help the Cobras to 12th at the Rumble on the Rogue at Rogue River.

Zamudio wins title

Scio’s Emily Zamudio was first in the 110 bracket to lead the Loggers to fifth at the nine-team Santiam Christian Screamin’ Eagle tournament.

Ellie Morton (110) was second, Emmalyne Robinson (155) fourth and Brielle Hagen (115) fifth for Philomath, which tied for sixth.

Henderson second

Hannah Henderson (142-155) placed second to help Harrisburg to third of 12 teams at the Bay City tournament at Marshfield High in Coos Bay.

Cerenitee Peel (151-155) was third, Lucy Hill (110-114), Jade Jackson (113-121), and Nahaya Thomas (156-160) fourth and Lexi Laiblin (120-129) fifth for the Eagles.

Boys basketball

Benjamin Bourne had 19 points and 18 rebounds in No. 10 Santiam Christian’s 65-57 loss at top-ranked Dayton in a PacWest Conference game.

Blake Boshart and Caden Trimmer added 11 points apiece and Jacob Yenchik eight points, six assists and five rebounds for the Eagles. SC (12-6, 5-1) plays Tuesday at Sheridan.

Other boys basketball scores: Lebanon 81, Willamette 78 (OT); Cascade 80, Sweet Home 25; Philomath 64, Newport 20; Taft 75, Scio 56; Amity 54, Jefferson 40; Harrisburg 56, Pleasant Hill 22; East Linn Christian 54, Lowell 33; Monroe 52, Toledo 22; Central Linn 69, Oakridge 47

Girls basketball scores: Philomath 54, Newport 37; Cascade 70, Sweet Home 20; Taft 38, Scio 36; Amity 79, Jefferson 44; Santiam Christian 62, Dayton 28; Pleasant Hill 49, Harrisburg 18; Lowell 52, East Linn Christian 46 (OT); Monroe/Alsea 49, Toledo 26; Central Linn 45, Oakridge 31

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.