High school roundup: Philomath, Jefferson, Harrisburg second in wrestling tournaments

Emmalyne Robinson (145 pounds) took second in her bracket and Ellie Morton (110) third to lead Philomath to second of 12 teams in the girls division at the King of the Hill Invitational wrestling tournament in Pleasant Hill.

In the seven-team boys division, Jefferson’s Gryffen Hamar (132) was second and teammates Andres Mendoza (106) and Gage Frost (152) both third to help the Lions place second.

Tanner Dilworth (120) and Tobin Payne (182) were both third for fifth-place Monroe.

Harrisburg girls second

Gracie Williams (110) and Hannah Henderson (155) won individual titles to lead Harrisburg to second in the 11-team Sutherlin Girls Wrestling Invitational.

Teammate Nahaya Thomas (170) was second.

Central Linn was eighth behind second-place finishes by Lily Diaz (120) and Hannah Travis (235) and thirds from Launa Carter (125) and Lilian Bishop (135).

Boys basketball scores: East Linn Christian 67, Waldport 22; Bandon 62, Central Linn 56; Monroe 29, Reedsport 26; Mohawk 38, Alsea 33

Girls basketball scores: Waldport 29, East Linn Christian 28; Central Linn 30, Bandon 23; Monroe/Alsea 49, Reedsport 25

