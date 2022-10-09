High school roundup: Philomath girls top Paul Mariman Invitational

Philomath sophomore Adele Beckstead took first place Saturday at the Paul Mariman Invitational, which was hosted by the Warriors.

Beckstead completed the 5K course in 19 minutes, 36.8 seconds as she helped the Philomath girls cross-country team to a first-place finish in the 12-team meet.

Teammate Ana Candonoza finished ninth in 21:14. The Warriors dominated the team points race with 36 points. Siuslaw was second with 81 points.

The Philomath boys took second overall behind a runner-up finish by senior Ben Hernandez, who finished in 16:39.9. Cottage Grove senior Jaden Owens was the medalist in 16:34.6.

Philomath's Mateo Candanoza placed fifth in 16:55.6 and Brody Bushnell ninth in 17:47.2.

Flat & Fast Invitational

The South Albany boys took third place Friday in the 10-team Flat & Fast Invitational at Joe Dancer Park in McMinnville.

South Albany's Zander Campbell placed third in 16:43, Matthew Resnik was fourth in 16:58.3, and teammate Wyatt Sparks also made the top 10, finishing 10th in 17:50.3.

McMinnville won the close team points race with 55 points. Battle Ground (Washington) was second with 59 points and South Albany was third with 64 points.

Hannah Dempsey was the RedHawks top placer in the girls varsity race, placing 11th in 22:37.7 to help South Albany to a fourth-place finish in the team competition.

