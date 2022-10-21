 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

High school roundup: Philomath boys soccer still undefeated in league play

  • 0
Print

Philomath improved to 6-0-3 in Oregon West Conference boys soccer play Thursday with a 6-0 win at Sweet Home.

It was supposed to be a Warriors home game but was moved due to poor air quality.

Philomath (9-0-3 overall) plays Tuesday at Stayton (10-0-2, 6-0-2) to decide the Oregon West regular-season title. Sweet Home (3-10, 0-9) finishes its season Tuesday hosting North Marion.

Football scores: Stayton 40, Sweet Home 20; Taft 35, Central Linn 22

Volleyball scores: West Albany 3, Woodburn 0; South Albany 3, Central 1; Crescent Valley 3, Lebanon 0; Stayton 3, Philomath 0; Sweet Home 3, North Marion 0

Girls soccer score: Philomath 8, Sweet Home 0

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.

People are also reading…

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News