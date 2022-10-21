High school roundup: Philomath boys soccer still undefeated in league play

Philomath improved to 6-0-3 in Oregon West Conference boys soccer play Thursday with a 6-0 win at Sweet Home.
It was supposed to be a Warriors home game but was moved due to poor air quality.
Philomath (9-0-3 overall) plays Tuesday at Stayton (10-0-2, 6-0-2) to decide the Oregon West regular-season title. Sweet Home (3-10, 0-9) finishes its season Tuesday hosting North Marion.
Football scores: Stayton 40, Sweet Home 20; Taft 35, Central Linn 22
Volleyball scores: West Albany 3, Woodburn 0; South Albany 3, Central 1; Crescent Valley 3, Lebanon 0; Stayton 3, Philomath 0; Sweet Home 3, North Marion 0
Girls soccer score: Philomath 8, Sweet Home 0
