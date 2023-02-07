The Philomath boys basketball team bounced back from its only in-state loss of the season to defeat visiting Newport 65-56 Monday in an Oregon West Conference game.
The Warriors (16-2, 5-1) lost 50-49 at Cascade in Turner last Thursday.
Philomath, still ranked first in this week’s 4A boys coaches poll after No. 2 Cascade lost at No. 4 Baker on Saturday, plays Thursday at fifth-ranked North Marion.
Other boys basketball scores: Cascade 65, Sweet Home 24; Central Linn 73, Toledo 28
Girls basketball scores: Philomath 41, Newport 28; Cascade 73, Sweet Home 28; Central Linn 49, Toledo 10
