High school roundup: Monroe High wins two volleyball playoff matches

The Monroe High volleyball team swept a pair of Valley Coast Conference playoff matches on Saturday at Southwestern Oregon Community College in Coos Bay.

The Dragons defeated Lowell 25-16, 25-16, 25-12 and then downed Oakridge 25-16, 25-13, 25-17.

In the win over Lowell, Bella Gamache led the way with 22 kills and 11 digs. Sarah Thomson had 16 digs, 13 assists and three aces. Josie Essner tallied seven kills, 12 digs and three aces and Lainie Bateman had 21 assists.

Against Oakridge, Gamache had 17 kills and 12 digs. Essner had nine kills and nine digs, and Hannah Hicks had seven kills and nine digs. Lainie Bateman had a team-high 24 assists.

Monroe (24-4, 16-0 VCC) has clinched the No. 1 seed from the conference in the 2A state playoffs which will begin Oct. 29.

Other scores: Santiam Christian 3, Scio 0

Football

Lebanon High took a 35-7 victory at Crescent Valley on Friday.

For the Raiders, quarterback Rocco McClave completed 11 of 14 passes for 120 yards. He had one touchdown pass, connecting with Sean McQuillan on an 8-yard scoring pass in the second quarter. McQuillan had a team-high four catches for 64 yards.

Crescent Valley (1-7, 1-6 Mid-Willamette Conference) will close its season on Thursday at Dallas. Lebanon (3-4 MWC) will host Silverton on Friday.

Other scores: McKay 42, Corvallis 25; Santiam Christian 36, Scio 0; Dayton 44, Jefferson 3; Elmira 50, Harrisburg 13

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.