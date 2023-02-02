Lebanon stacked up six pins Wednesday night in a 48-34 Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual meet win at Silverton.

John Cartwright (126 pounds), Seth Wynn (132), Darius Freeman (145), Zechariah Halsey (152), Josiah Wynn (160) and Pablo Gonzalez-Solis (195) all won by fall. The Warriors also won two matches by forfeit.

Central 55, Corvallis 24

Muzamil Zaman (126), David Sang (132), Kenneth Arnold (220) each pinned their opponents in the Spartans’ Mid-Willamette defeat.

Huskies win two

Sweet Home won a pair of Special District 2 duals at home, defeating Cascade 38-33 and Philomath 70-9.

Jacob Sieminski (132), Daniel Goodwin (145) and Ethan Spencer (182) each had two pins for the Huskies. Teammate Tytus Hardee (106/113) also had two wins.

Sweet Home’s Trenton Smith (152), Ashton Swanson (160), Kaden Zajic (170), David Steagall (195), Colton Bennett (220) and Lynkin Royer (285) all had one pin.

Philomath defeated Newport 72-24.

Chase Ringwald (138) had two pins on the night for the Warriors. Teammates Riley Barrett (132) and Gradin Fairbanks (152) both had one pin.

Girls wrestling

Sweet Home’s Kendra Jamison (105), Zoey Erevia (220) and Miah Miller (145) had pins in the Huskies’ 66-0 win against Philomath.

Corvallis’ Georgia Buehler (190) won by fall against Central in the lone match between those schools.

Boys basketball scores: Jefferson 67, Chemawa 56; Central Linn 47, Monroe 38

Girls basketball score: Central Linn 45, Monroe/Alsea 29

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.