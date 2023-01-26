High school roundup: Lebanon wrestlers pin eight in win against South Albany

Lebanon had eight pins Wednesday night in its 68-12 win against South Albany in a Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual.

Sebastian Sharp (106 pounds), Landon Carver (120), Mason Kisling (126), Zechariah Halsey (152), Josiah Wynn (160), Clayton Eilers (170), Jackson Williams (182) and Pablo Gonzalez-Solis (195) all won by fall for the Warriors.

Lebanon’s Seth Wynn (132), Devon Keene (138) and Darius Freeman (145) were also winners.

South’s Cameron Caspino (285) won by fall.

Woodburn 42, Corvallis 36

Anders Johnson (126), KJ Smith (138), Gavin Hale (160), Trevor Temple (170) and Kenneth Arnold (220) all won by fall in the Spartans’ Mid-Willamette defeat.

Corvallis’ Jennifer Russell (113) and Daunte Kost (120) also won their matches.

McKay 47, Crescent Valley 35

CV’s Everest Sutton (113), DJ Gillett (145), John Pawlowski (182), Daschle Lamer (195) and Jayden Cobb (220) pinned their opponents in the Mid-Willamette loss. Teammate Jerrod Vester (170) was also a winner.

Dallas 40, West Albany 26

Blake Linton (126) and Derrek Sossie (152) pinned their opponents in the Bulldogs’ Mid-Willamette defeat. Teammates Owen Hoyt (106), Jarron Huebner (138), Gage Pearson (160) and Joe Wagner (220) also won their matches.

Girls wrestling

West Albany’s Ariana Martinez (115), Nadia Edmiston (120), Maci Pearson (135) and Aubrey Murphy (155) all pinned their opponents in a 54-24 Mid-Willamette win against Dallas.

Woodburn 48, Corvallis 12

The Spartans won both their matches by forfeit in the Mid-Willamette defeat.

Boys basketball score: Creswell 43, Harrisburg 33

Girls basketball score: Creswell 46, Harrisburg 39

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.