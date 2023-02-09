Lebanon won seven of nine contested matches Wednesday to take a 55-18 win against Corvallis in a Mid-Willamette Conference wrestling dual.

Landon Carver (120 pounds), Devon Keene (145), Cade Weber (152) and Clayton Eilers (170) all got pins for Lebanon. Teammates John Cartwright (126), Seth Wynn (138) and Pablo Gonzalez-Solis (220) also got wins.

Corvallis’ Jennifer Russell (113) and Anders Johnson (132) were winners by fall.

Silverton 42, Crescent Valley 24

DJ Gillett (145), Daschle Lamer (182) and Ben Hartman (285) all got pins for the Raiders in their Mid-Willamette loss.

Boys basketball score: East Linn Christian 59, Monroe 33

Girls basketball score: Monroe/Alsea 40, East Linn Christian 27

REPORT SCORES: Email scores, results, stats and highlights to mvsports@lee.net.