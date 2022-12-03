High school roundup: Lebanon opens season with win over North Eugene

Hallie Miller and Bailey Donohoue each scored 15 points Friday night to lead the Lebanon High girls basketball team to a 57-42 home victory over North Eugene.

Libby Jorgensen added nine points for the Warriors, who held North Eugene to 15 second-half points.

Lebanon (1-0) will play Tuesday at Thurston.

Willamette 67, West Albany 43

Taylor Thompson scored 12 points and Kylee Baumgartner had 10 for the Bulldogs in the home loss to 6A Willamette.

The Wolverines jumped out to a 21-5 first-quarter lead over West Albany, which has an inexperienced varsity roster after graduating eight seniors from last year’s team. Brynn Smith led the Wolverines with 21 points.

West Albany (0-1) will play Friday at Eagle Point.

Other scores: Crescent Valley 60, Redmond 36; Sweet Home 51, Cottage Grove 36; Valley Catholic 57, Harrisburg 43; Santiam Christian 60, Regis 44; Central Linn 49, Jefferson 36; Umpqua Valley Christian 50, East Linn Christian 43;

Boys basketball

Crescent Valley fell 69-33 to Baker in a first-round game at the Wilsonville Invitational.

Adam Temesgen led the Raiders with 13 points.

Crescent Valley (0-1) will continue tournament play against North Eugene on Saturday.

Other scores: Willamette 40, West Albany 38; Redmond74, South Albany 60; Cottage Grove 55, Sweet Home 39; Harrisburg 36, Valley Catholic 31; East Linn Christian 80, Umpqua Valley Christian 25;

