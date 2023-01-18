High school roundup: Lebanon High boys defeat Corvallis in dual swim meet

The Lebanon High boys swimming team took a narrow win over Corvallis High in a dual meet Tuesday at Osborn Aquatic Center 150-128.

The Warriors got two wins from senior Kase Basting, who won the 100 freestyle in 55.36 seconds and the 100 backstroke in 1:07.66.

Lebanon’s Boston Borgmann took the 200 freestyle in 2:15.08; Hollis Kizer topped the 50 freestyle in 26.57; and Jacob Pearson was first in the 100 butterfly with a time of 1:04.14.

For the Spartans, freshman Theo Mierisch claimed the 200 individual medley in 2:34.21, Reid Gold was first in the 500 freestyle in 6:10.32, and Massimo Palmiero won the 100 breaststroke in 1:12.42.

In the girls meet, Corvallis High won six of the eight individual events. Marin Baker had wins in the 100 butterfly (1:11.11) and 100 breaststroke (1:19.82). Lucia Williams topped the 200 IM (2:52.53); Dora Boucher won the 50 free (32.93); Meara Rose was first in the 100 free (1:05.3); and Allison Donohue won the 100 backstroke (1:21.69).

Lebanon’s Aurora Torresi won the 200 free (2:25.42) and Orianna Buczko the 500 free (6:07.73).

West Albany splits with Silverton

The West Albany High boys won a dual meet with Silverton 110-60, while the Foxes claimed the girls meet 100-70.

The Bulldogs swept the individual events in the boys meet as Jace Huskey, Kyle Milburn and Conner Dickerson each won two events.

Huskey was first in the 200 freestyle (2:04.58) and 100 breaststroke (1:12.14), Milburn took the 200 IM (2:12.33) and 100 butterfly (59.36), and Dickerson won the 50 free (22.71) and the 100 free (50.13).

Jake Ly topped the podium in the 500 free (5:42.93) and Tyson Ames was first in the 100 backstroke (1:02.84) to complete the sweep.

For the West Albany girls, Avery Romey recorded wins in the 50 freestyle (27.21) and the 100 breaststroke (1:23.01) and Bethan Lalley won the 200 free (2:03.44)

Boys basketball

Santiam Christian downed Jefferson 56-35 behind 22 points and 13 rebounds by Benjamin Bourne.

Jacob Yenchik added 11 points, four steals and three assists for the Eagles. Camden Carley had five points and five steals, Blake Boshart finished with five points, five steals and four assists.

Santiam Christian (11-5, 4-0 PacWest Conference) will host Amity on Thursday. Jefferson (1-13, 0-4) will host Taft on Thursday.

